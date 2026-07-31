A.J. Minter Makes Heartfelt Post After Mets-Twins Trade

On Friday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

They most recently won by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night.

During the series, the Mets traded A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote on Thursday night: “Trade news: The Minnesota Twins are acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. The Mets’ selling starts with one of the top relievers on the market. There will be many more Mets deals to come before Aug. 3.”

Minter Makes Heartfelt Post After Twins Trade

After the trade, Minter made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank you New York. You welcomed this long time rival and my wife with open arms. Super thankful to the @mets , staff, teammates and Amazin’ Met fans for everything you have done for me.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Mets: “Thank you, @a.j.minter!”

@gj28086: “Just not the same without that braves jersey bro”

@nym_news: “Thank you for your time here A.J., best of luck in Minnesota!!”

@bravesnewscentral: “Was hoping you’d come back to Atlanta, but I know you’ll kill it in Minnesota!”

@plmwlz: “Braves World Series champion forever 🙌 good luck out there dude”

Looking At Minter’s Career

Minter had spent part of two seasons with the Mets.

He is currently 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 23 games.

Before the Mets, Minter had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Minter helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Will Sammon of The Athletic added details about the trade.

Sammon wrote: “The Mets are acquiring prospects Bruin Agbayani and Billy Amick, league sources said.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very tough 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 47-63 record in 110 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 5-5 (and they are 25-31 in 56 games at home).