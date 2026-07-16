New York Mets Player And Braves World Series Champion On Trading Block

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will resume action following the All-Star break when they play the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Mets have had a very tough season, and they are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

New York Mets Player On Trading Block

Despite their poor season, the Mets have a roster with a lot of notable players.

They are an ideal team to become a seller at the trade deadline.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, one player who is available is A.J. Minter.

DiComo wrote: “Left-handed relievers Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter, who can both become free agents after the season, are as good as out the door.”

Minter is currently 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA in 19 games this season.

Looking At Minter

Minter was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2022, Minter went 5-4 with a 2.06 ERA in 75 games.

The 32-year-old also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Minter is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Mets (and 10th in the MLB).

He could end up being an excellent addition to another team in need of bullpen depth heading into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into their series with the Phillies at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-29 in 48 games on the road).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Mets will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in Wisconsin.

Last season, they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs (after reaching the 2024 NLCS).