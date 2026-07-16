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New York Mets Player And Braves World Series Champion On Trading Block

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will resume action following the All-Star break when they play the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Mets have had a very tough season, and they are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

New York Mets Player On Trading Block

GettyA.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets pitches against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Despite their poor season, the Mets have a roster with a lot of notable players.

They are an ideal team to become a seller at the trade deadline.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, one player who is available is A.J. Minter.

DiComo wrote: “Left-handed relievers Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter, who can both become free agents after the season, are as good as out the door.”

Minter is currently 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA in 19 games this season.

Looking At Minter

GettyFrancisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets talks with A.J. Minter #33 after the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City.

Minter was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2022, Minter went 5-4 with a 2.06 ERA in 75 games.

The 32-year-old also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

GettyA.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after retiring the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Minter is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Mets (and 10th in the MLB).

He could end up being an excellent addition to another team in need of bullpen depth heading into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Mets Right Now

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets takes the field during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Mets come into their series with the Phillies at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-29 in 48 games on the road).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Mets will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in Wisconsin.

Last season, they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs (after reaching the 2024 NLCS).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Player And Braves World Series Champion On Trading Block

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