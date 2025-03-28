MLB Analyst Waves Caution Flag Over Mets Superstar

Talk about your unpopular opinions.

As the 2025 season begins, the vast majority MLB analysts believe that New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is on the short list of players who will be competing for the MVP award in the National League. That certainly isn’t a very bold a prediction, given that Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets during the offseason, finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in five of the past six seasons.

But one journalist voiced his strong belief that Soto will not reach those lofty levels in his first season with the Mets.

Journalist Predicts Juan Soto Will Struggle in First Season With Mets

Rob Parker, a veteran sports columnist, TV personality, and commentator known for his bold opinions and in-depth analysis, appeared recently on MLB Network to participate in The Showdown with Brian Kenny. Citing Francisco Lindor as “a perfect example,” Parker warned that Soto will just be the next in a long line of free agent signings who really struggled after joining New York.

“I’m looking at the history of the Mets when guys first get there, and it’s not good, usually, the first year,” Parker said.

Parker also made the claim that Soto “was not great in San Diego, that didn’t really work out for him there.”

Kenny acknowledged that Parker, being a native of Queens, is well-versed in the many free agent signings for the Mets that have not gone well.

“So you’ve seen Mets free agents, guys who were great the year before go to the Mets and just die,” Kenny said. “That has happened, that is the history. There’s a whole history of guys who’ve gone there and been awful.”

But ultimately, Kenny cited Soto’s high floor to stress that he can be counted on to produce.

“If there’s one guy you can plug in for the next four years, at the plate anyway, it’s this guy,” Kenny said. “His worst year, he had 135 walks and 96 strikeouts. That’s his worst year. His worst year, he had a .401 on-base [percentage]. So I cannot imagine Juan Soto being bad for the Mets this year.”

Juan Soto Has Been a Consistent Producer in His Career

For his part, Soto has the confidence to fulfill the high expectations, and the determination to prove himself worthy of the 15-year, $765 million contract he signed with the Mets during the offseason.

The 26-year-old is a leading candidate in the annual debate over the best hitters in the game. Soto’s .421 career on-base percentage is tops among active players and 19th best all-time. He has drawn more walks, 769, than any player through his age-25 season, 99 more than the previous leader, Mickey Mantle. And Soto’s 201 home runs rank seventh most at his age, even with the 2020 season shortened due to Covid.

“I’m saying that will not happen,” Kenny said about the notion of Soto struggling. “This guy, at the plate, is too consistent, it’s not happening.”