Are There MLB Games Today? Schedule, TV, Start Times After All-Star Break

Major League Baseball returns from the All-Star break today. Here’s the complete schedule, consisting of exactly one game, TV channel and first-pitch time as teams begin the second half of the season.

The Mets and Phillies own the entire major league schedule tonight. Every other club in baseball is off, leaving Citizens Bank Park as the sport’s lone stage — and its only national television window — on a Thursday night in mid-July.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, with ESPN and ESPN Deportes carrying the broadcast. Fans without cable access can stream the matchup through services like Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV and other services as an alternative.

Philadelphia carries a two-game winning streak into the series opener, sitting two games back of the division-leading Atlanta Braves. New York limps in on a three-game skid, 16 games back in the National League East and staring up at nearly the entire division, according to ESPN.

Phillies, Mets Turn to Nola, Scott

Aaron Nola takes the mound for Philadelphia carrying a rough season line — 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, though he’s racked up 102 strikeouts across 97 innings, according to MLB.com. The Phillies lean on the rest of a rotation that includes Zack Wheeler’s 2.13 ERA and Cristopher Sánchez’s 11 wins to cushion any rough outings from their veteran right-hander.

Christian Scott counters for the Mets, and his numbers tell a different story, at 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 54 innings, according to ESPN. New York has skewed its rotation toward younger arms all season, and Scott has been one of the few consistent results.

Kyle Schwarber, who has belted 32 home runs and driven in 59 runs, headlines a Phillies lineup built for power. Juan Soto remains New York’s best answer, hitting .290 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI despite the collapse happening around him in the standings.

Heat, Smoke and a Sinking New York Mets Season

Conditions at Citizens Bank Park will be brutal. Temperatures are expected to sit in the low-to-mid 90s at first pitch, with partly cloudy skies, winds around 11 mph and a chance between 5 and 31 percent of isolated showers or a passing thunderstorm. Smoke drifting south from Canadian wildfires could also affect air quality over the ballpark.

Philadelphia has lived up to its preseason billing as a division favorite, sitting comfortably in playoff position with a .557 winning percentage, carrying momentum into the second half, according to WTOP. New York has gone the opposite direction, mired in prolonged slumps that have buried a roster many expected to contend for October.

Just one game is being played across all of Major League Baseball tonight. For one night, at least, every eye in the sport lands on Philadelphia.