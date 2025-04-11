$50 Million CF Floated as Potential Mets Trade Target

The New York Mets possession some outfield flexibility with veteran Brandon Nimmo having the ability to play both left and center field. But that didn’t stop Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller from naming former All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. a potential trade target for the Mets.

“The list of respectable options available will hinge on how competitive Baltimore and San Francisco end up being,” Miller wrote. “Robert is the big name out there all but certain to be available.”

Robert is in the middle of a six-year, $50 million contract with the Chicago White Sox, who aren’t expected to be competitive this season. After 2025, Robert’s contract has two club options for 2026 and 2027.

Each club option is $20 million.

Robert made his first American League All-Star team during the 2023 season. The outfielder also won a Silver Slugger award that season while hitting .264 with an .857 OPS.

In 2020, Robert finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting and won a Gold Glove award.

What Luis Robert Jr. Could Bring to Mets

Robert might be one of the top outfielders available on the trade market this summer.

In 2023, he broke out with 38 home runs and 36 doubles, both of which were new career highs. Robert also posted 80 RBI and 90 runs that season.

Last year, Robert got off to a bad start, suffering a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain on April 5. The outfielder spent about two months on the injured list with the ailment.

Robert wasn’t able to find his swing upon returning from the injury last June. In 100 games, he slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs, 19 doubles, 47 runs and 35 RBI. But he did posted a career-best 23 stolen bases.

In the first 11 games this season, Robert has hit .154 with a .424 OPS. The outfielder will have to find his swing if he’s going to be one of the top trade targets in July, but most pundits expect that to happen.

Robert owns a career .265 batting average with a .782 OPS.

Mets Center Field Options Until Trade Deadline

The Mets filled their offseason void in right field with the biggest acquisition possible — Juan Soto. But given how much they spent on right field, Miller argued it was surprising to see the Mets not go after a more capable center fielder in free agency.

To begin the 2025 campaign, Tyrone Taylor and Jose Siri have essentially split the center field duties for the Mets. Taylor is batting .154 with a .308 OPS while Siri has one hit in 17 at-bats (.059 batting average).

“Through 11 games, they have gone a combined 5-for-40 (.125) at the dish with no home runs, each amounting to a negative bWAR,” Miller wrote. “Siri at least typically provides value with his speed on the base paths and his range on defense, but that might not be enough at a position that could be the potential Achilles’ heel that keeps the Mets from winning a loaded NL East.”

In addition to Robert, Miller proposed center fielders Mike Yastrzemski and Tyler O’Neill as potential solutions for the Mets. But that will greatly depend on whether their teams are sellers before the MLB trade deadline.

The San Francisco Giants are surprisingly 9-3 to begin the season. The Baltimore Orioles sit in last place of the AL East with a 5-8 record.