New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change During Marlins Series

The New York Mets have split the first two games of their four-game series against the Miami Marlins entering Saturday.

The Mets will send Zac Thornton (2.43 ERA) to the mound against Marlins starter Tyler Phillips (3.52 ERA).

Ahead of the matchup, Mets interim manager Andy Green made several notable lineup changes.

Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change

One of those changes involved infielder Bo Bichette. After starting the last several games at third base, Bichette will serve as the designated hitter on Saturday.

Bichette will remain in the No. 3 spot in the batting order, while Brett Baty will replace him at third base and bat seventh.

The rest of the infield will feature Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Marcus Semien at second base, and Jared Young at first base.

Mets 8/1 A. Ewing CF

F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette DH

C. Benge RF

J. Young 1B

M. Semien 2B

B. Baty 3B

T. Taylor LF

L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 1, 2026

Bichette’s 2026 Season

This marks Bichette’s first season with the Mets after spending the previous seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays. While he has put together a solid individual campaign, the season as a whole has not gone as New York hoped.

Bichette is batting .256 with 53 runs, 112 hits, 10 home runs, and 53 RBIs across 110 games and 437 at-bats. He is slugging .366 and owns a .667 OPS.

He signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets in January, which keeps him under contract through the 2028 season. However, the deal includes player opt-out clauses after both the 2026 and 2027 seasons, giving Bichette the option to become a free agent before the contract expires.

Mets Right Now

New York has all but fallen out of postseason contention and could emerge as one of the deadline’s biggest sellers over the next 24 to 48 hours leading up to Monday’s trade deadline.

At 47-64, the Mets sit 18.5 games behind the NL East leaders and 10.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot.