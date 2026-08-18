New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision During Padres Series

For the first time all season, it seems like the New York Mets are finally showing a bit of life, even if it may be too late to get back into playoff contention.

After defeating the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Monday night in their series opener, New York has now won four consecutive games and six of its last eight.

However, interim manager Andy Green elected to make some notable lineup changes for Tuesday night’s meeting.

Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

After spending most of the season in the No. 3 spot, especially as of late, Bichette will move into the No. 2 hole for Game 2 of the series, while Francisco Lindor moves up to the leadoff spot.

AJ Ewing, who had been batting leadoff, will now move further down the lineup and bat eighth.

Bichette will remain at third base, while Lindor will stay at shortstop.

Here’s the Mets’ full lineup:

Mets 8/18 F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

L. Robert Jr. CF

C. Benge RF

F. Alvarez DH

C. Morel 1B

M. Semien 2B

A. Ewing LF

L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 18, 2026

Bichette’s 2026 Season

This offseason, after reaching the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays less than a year ago, Bichette signed a massive three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets.

He’s currently batting .267 with 60 runs, 132 hits, 12 home runs and 63 RBIs while slugging .386 with a .699 OPS. Outside of 2024, those numbers represent career lows across the board by his standards.

Mets Right Now

New York showing some life is a welcome sight, but while the Mets continue to hold out hope that they can make a run with just over 35 games remaining, it’s still quite a long shot.

They’re 57-69 overall, which puts them 17.5 games out of the division and 10.0 games back of a Wild Card spot.