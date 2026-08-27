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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Update During Brewers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates hitting a double in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on August 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Mets suffered an 8-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, but the bigger concern came when star infielder Bo Bichette exited early after fouling a ball off his ankle.

Bichette had started to heat up at the plate, recording a hit in nine of his last 11 games entering Wednesday.

The Mets later announced that Bichette suffered a left foot contusion, prompting him to undergo X-rays. Interim manager Andy Green provided an encouraging update following the game.

Mets Announce Bichette Update

Green revealed that Bichette’s X-rays on his foot and ankle came back negative.

“I think fine,” Green said when asked how Bichette was doing. “He’s got a contusion on his ankle from the foul ball. X-rays were negative. We’ll see where he’s at when he wakes up in the morning. You really know how that is until the next day, but hoping he’s fine.”

Bichette’s 2026 Season

This offseason, Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets, and he’s currently batting .265 across 521 at-bats with a .393 slugging percentage and a .704 OPS.

He’s appeared in 131 games and has recorded 64 runs, 138 hits, 14 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Looking at the Mets

The Mets have shown a lot of fight over the last month, but with 29 games remaining in the regular season and a 60-73 record, their playoff chances are very slim.

They’re 18.0 games back in the NL East and 11.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

On Thursday, they’ll play one more game against the Brewers as they go for the series victory. They’ll then begin a series against the Houston Astros on Friday in New York.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Update During Brewers Series

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