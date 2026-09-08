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New York Mets Announce Demotion of Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Mets won the first game of the series 9-4 on Monday. The second game is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Mets quietly announced the demotion of a young pitcher in the organization.

New York Mets Demote Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Mets assigned right-hander Parker Carlson to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Triple-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday, according to MiLB.com.

Carlson, 23, signed a minor-league deal with the Mets as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2025.

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Carlson began the 2026 season at the High-A level. The Mets promoted him to Triple-A after he recorded a 3.81 ERA over 56 2/3 innings.

The young right-hander made just two appearances at the Triple-A level before being optioned to Double-A, hurling 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Mets likely just felt there were more opportunities for Carlson to pitch in Double-A, considering his success at the Triple-A level.

Given how fast Carlson has progressed through the minors, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the right-hander in the majors next season.

New York Mets Right Now

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It’s been a disappointing season for the Mets, to say the least. Despite ranking first among all MLB teams in total payroll at roughly $344.45 million, the Mets are in last place in the National League East with a 66-78 record.

New York is already eliminated from winning the NL East. The club is 19 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets high fives Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets after scoring during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Mets haven’t been eliminated from the Wild Card race yet. They are currently 10 1/2 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

New York has won six of its last 10 games. Before the Marlins series, the team won two of three games against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Announce Demotion of Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series

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