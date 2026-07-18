New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change During Phillies Series

The New York Mets are back in action on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies after having a rare mid-series off day.

New York is coming off a 4-1 win on Thursday night in their return from the All-Star break, but they have made a notable lineup change before Game 2 of the series involving star shortstop Francisco Lindor as they prepare to face Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo.

Mets Announce Lindor Change

After batting fifth in Thursday night’s victory, Mets interim manager Andy Green has altered the lineup card for Saturday’s game, with Lindor moving into the leadoff spot while remaining at shortstop.

According to StatMuse, this will mark Lindor’s 22nd game this season batting leadoff for New York. After AJ Ewing hit first in Thursday’s lineup, he has been moved down to the No. 8 spot.

Lindor will be followed by Juan Soto, who is serving as the designated hitter, and Bo Bichette, who is starting at third base. Francisco Alvarez will bat cleanup and get the start behind the plate for starting pitcher Sean Manaea.

Mets lineup today: 1. Francisco Lindor SS

2. Juan Soto DH

3. Bo Bichette 3B

4. Francisco Alvarez C

5. Carson Benge RF

6. Marcus Semien 2B

7. Tyrone Taylor LF

8. AJ Ewing CF

9. Eric Wagaman 1B SP: Sean Manaea — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 18, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

Ultimately, it appears Mets fans aren’t too fond of Green’s decision to move Lindor back into the leadoff spot.

@jessrock22000: “Lindor back to lead off? What are the Mets doing.”

@RealBillDeegan: “Ewing should lead off. He gets on base. Drop Lindor to 6th or 7th.”

@Zeke_mets: “Compare Ewing & Lindor numbers vs LHP. Ewing 100 pts higher OPS. Don’t mess with a good thing.”

@roselleavenue: “On what freaking planet should AJ Ewing be batting 8th?!”

Lindor’s 2026 Season

Lindor has had a rocky 2026 campaign, though injuries have played a role in his struggles. He is also entering an interesting stretch of weeks as his name continues to surface in trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

Entering Saturday, Lindor is batting .210 with 33 hits, five home runs, and 12 RBIs across 41 games. He is slugging .363 with a .654 OPS.