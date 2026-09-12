New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Change During Yankees Series

The New York Mets fell 6-4 against the New York Yankees on Friday night in their series opener in the Bronx.

New York’s loss ended with a Juan Soto double play in his return to Yankee Stadium after he spent one season with the organization, which resulted in a World Series appearance.

However, later that offseason, he elected to sign an historic deal with the Mets.

Ahead of Game 2 of the series on Saturday afternoon, Mets interim manager Andy Green made a notable lineup change involving Soto.

Mets Announce Soto Change

After logging five at-bats, recording one hit, and striking out twice, Soto is once again going to bat second in the order.

Yet, he will not be in the outfield and instead has been slotted as the team’s designated hitter for the matchup.

Here’s the full Mets lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 9/12 F. Lindor SS J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF L. Torrens C N. Morabito LF Z. Thornton SP.”

Looking at Soto’s 9th MLB Season

In his ninth year in the majors and his second with the Mets, Soto earned his first All-Star selection as a member of New York.

Soto has appeared in 96 games this season after spending some time on the IL fairly recently. He still owns a .274 batting average across 340 at-bats, while tallying 55 runs, 93 hits, 24 home runs, and 59 RBIs, while slugging .524 with a .918 OPS.

Mets Right Now

New York has shown a lot of fight over the last two months, but it simply hasn’t been enough to get their season back on track.

Now, with 15 regular-season games remaining, the Mets are 68-79 overall and sit 18.5 games back in the AL West division and 11.0 games back of a Wild Card spot.