New York Mets Announce Marcus Semien News Before Phillies Series

The New York Mets return to action Thursday night following the All-Star break as they open a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York enters the second half at 40-57, sitting in last place in the NL East. The Phillies, meanwhile, are 54-43 and trail the Atlanta Braves by two games for first place.

Mets Announce Good News

Ahead of the game, the Mets announced that veteran infielder Marcus Semien completed his rehab assignment and returned from the 10-day injured list.

A left hip flexor strain sidelined Semien on June 25, but he now returns to a Mets team that is finally getting healthier again.

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated infielder Zach Short for assignment to make room for Semien on the active roster.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/GteDKoIEjz — New York Mets (@Mets) July 16, 2026

Semien’s 2026 Campaign

Semien is in his 14th MLB season, but his first with the Mets, and much like the team’s season as a whole, it hasn’t gone as planned.

He’s appeared in 40 games, recording 318 plate appearances and 290 at-bats while tallying 30 runs, 62 hits, nine home runs, and 29 RBIs. He’s also batting .214 with a .341 slugging percentage and a .613 OPS.

Semien remains under contract through the 2028 season, but he could emerge as a trade deadline candidate if the Mets decide to move a veteran bat in need of a fresh start.

That said, New York is still holding out hope that it can turn things around. With plenty of baseball left to play and Semien now back in the lineup alongside a healthier roster, the Mets will look to catch fire despite facing long odds to climb back into the playoff race.