New York Mets Announce Personal Marcus Semien News Before Phillies Series

The New York Mets are riding a four-game losing streak into their divisional series on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

They most recently suffered a three-game sweep by the Baltimore Orioles, and it’s safe to say that with 10 regular-season games remaining, they’ve all but checked out at this point. They’re officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 69-83 overall record.

However, Thursday specifically is a day to celebrate if you’re New York veteran infielder Marcus Semien.

It’s Semien’s 36th Birthday!

The Mets’ social media team announced Thursday morning that Semien is celebrating his 36th birthday. He’s currently nearing the conclusion of his 14th year in MLB, building a strong and successful career that has spanned five different teams.

“Happy birthday, Marcus!” the Mets posted with a graphic.

Semien’s MLB Career

Across the 14 years that Semien has played in the majors, he’s in just his first with the Mets, and it hasn’t been a picture-perfect season by any stretch.

Semien has played 131 games and continues to show his durability. However, he has hit .220 with 50 runs, 102 hits, 14 home runs, and 48 RBIs while posting a .345 slugging percentage and a .629 OPS.

The best years of his career undoubtedly came with the Texas Rangers from 2022-2025, the four seasons he spent with the organization. He made two All-Star appearances and led MLB in games played and at-bats in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, a year in which he helped the Rangers win the World Series.

Semien also earned an All-Star selection in 2021 during his only season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Across his career, he holds a .251 batting average with 1,715 hits and 267 home runs. He’s also a two-time Gold Glove and two-time Silver Slugger winner.