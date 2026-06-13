Mets Hall of Famer Selling World Series Ring for $800,000

New York Mets legendary pitcher Jerry Koosman is selling his 1969 World Series ring. The southpaw was a key piece of the puzzle on the “Miracle Mets” during their first World Series title. Koosman started games two and five of the Fall Classic that year, winning both matchups. In total, the lefty allowed just four runs in 17 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles en route to the title.

In a new interview with The Athletic, Koosman has revealed that he is selling several collectables from his playing days. Undoubtedly, the most notable item up for grabs is his 1969 World Series ring. As of publication, a lucky (and rich) Mets fan can acquire the sought-after piece for just under $800,000. The ring and his other items are being sold online by Superior Collectibles LLC.

While $800,000 is certainly a hefty price, it does align with a recent 1969 World Series ring sold at auction. Heritage Auctions helped Tom Seaver’s family sell his championship ring for $854,122 in March. The aces were New York’s top two pitchers during the famous 1969 season. In fact, the duo combined to record 42 wins and a 13.1 WAR in the regular season.

The final price of Seaver’s ring was the third-highest cost for any championship ring in sports history. According to an ESPN article from 2017, Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring sold for $2.09 million at auction. The Sultan of Swat’s championship ring was previously owned by actor Charlie Sheen.

New York Mets Great Jerry Koosman has Thrown Out ‘Hundreds’ of 1968 Topps Rookie Cards

Along with selling his World Series ring, Koosman also revealed a tidbit that would send shivers down a trading card collector’s spine. According to the two-time All-Star, he has thrown out “hundreds” of 1968 Topps rookie cards that featured him alongside Nolan Ryan. This was, of course, before the world knew just how valuable the card would become.

“I remember spring training with the Mets and the locker room there in St. Petersburg,” Koosman told The Athletic. “One day I walk in, and Topps bubble gum put a whole bunch of baseball card packets and stuff in our lockers. And I didn’t really care for it.”

“I get a lot of requests to sign that card,” continued the former pitcher. “I threw hundreds of them away when I was with the Mets because fans would send you a stack of, you know, 15, 20, and want you to sign them. I’d sign one and mail it back, and the rest I’d throw in the garbage.”

The 1968 Topps card featuring Koosman and Ryan can typically now be bought for anywhere between $500 and $1,500, depending on condition. A perfect Gem Mint 10 example officially graded by PSA, however, can reach $600,000.

No New York Player Will Wear Koosman’s Jersey Number Again

Koosman was officially inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 1989. His number 36 jersey was then retired by the club during a ceremony at Citi Field in 2021. Fellow southpaw Sean Gilmartin was the last Mets player to wear the jersey number before it was shelved. Gilmartin wore number 36 during his three seasons with New York from 2015 to 2017.

Along with his World Series ring, Koosman is also selling two official 1969 World Series scorecards and a 1985 game-worn Philadelphia Phillies jersey.