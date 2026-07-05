New York Mets Legend Considered Favorite for Manager Vacancy

T

he New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza last month after a 34-47 start to the MLB season.

However, since Andy Green was named interim manager, little has changed. New York is now 36-53 overall heading into Sunday, firmly in last place in the NL East.

Mets Next Manager

Mets owner Steve Cohen made it clear last week that New York will begin ramping up its managerial search after the season concludes, meaning there will likely be no resolution in the immediate future over the final 70+ games.

That said, several potential candidates have been mentioned for the role, including Alex Cora, Albert Pujols, and even David Ross.

However, according to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the favorite at this moment is Mets legend Carlos Beltran, who is currently in an advisory role with the organization.

Nightengale: Carlos Beltran considered favorite for Mets’ manager vacancy. pic.twitter.com/Ac7H0FeP1o — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 5, 2026

Beltran Hired by Mets in 2020

Beltran originally joined the Mets as manager in 2020 but never managed a game. Just weeks after his hiring, reports revealed his involvement in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Following the fallout, Beltran resigned from his role with the Mets and has not taken a managerial position since.

Where things could get interesting is the level of pressure Cohen places not only on himself, but also on President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

Hiring Beltran — or even someone like Pujols — with little to no managerial experience could bring hesitation, especially after back-to-back seasons in which New York has fallen short of expectations despite significant spending and a roster built to contend for a World Series.

Mets Retiring Beltran’s Number This Year

The Mets made the decision earlier this year to officially retire Beltran’s No. 15 on Sept. 19, a move that comes years after his playing days with the team and more than a decade after multiple players have worn the number since his departure.

Beltran was a nine-time All-Star and spent seven seasons with the Mets during his 20-year MLB career.