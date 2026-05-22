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New York Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets looks on after defeating the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 30, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 1-0. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 2-1.

The Mets and Nationals split the four-game series 2-2.

Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyJose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets smiles in the seventh inning during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on August 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Also on Thursday, former Mets star José Reyes made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Nothing better than seeing these young athletes out on the field doing what they love. ⚾🥎 Proud to spend the day with the amazing girls of Sandlot Softball, sharing smiles, encouragement, and a passion for the game. The future is bright when young players have the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream big. Thank you to the Amazing Mets Foundation and Northwell Health for helping make days like this possible and for investing in the next generation. 🧡💙”

Reyes is one of the most popular players in recent Mets history.

Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing the update.

He also wrote (via X) on May 20: “On behalf of the Amazing Mets Foundation and Northwell Health, we’re proud to donate this gear to the amazing kids of Harlem Little League ⚾️🧡💙”

Reyes’ MLB Career

GettyJose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 12, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Reyes spent the first nine years of his career with the Mets.

He made four All-Star Games in that span.

In 2011, Reyes won the batting title with a .337 average.

GettyJose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice before the game against the Florida Marlins during at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on June 28, 2010 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Reyes then had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies before returning to the Mets for the final three years of his career.

Over 1,877 career games, the 42-year-old batted .283 with 2,138 hits, 145 home runs, 719 RBI’s, 1,180 runs and 517 stolen bases.

Mets Right Now

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 22-28 record in 50 games.

That said, they are 7-3 over their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Mets will open up a series with the Marlins (in Miami).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

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