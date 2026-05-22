New York Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 2-1.

The Mets and Nationals split the four-game series 2-2.

Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Thursday, former Mets star José Reyes made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Nothing better than seeing these young athletes out on the field doing what they love. ⚾🥎 Proud to spend the day with the amazing girls of Sandlot Softball, sharing smiles, encouragement, and a passion for the game. The future is bright when young players have the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream big. Thank you to the Amazing Mets Foundation and Northwell Health for helping make days like this possible and for investing in the next generation. 🧡💙”

Reyes is one of the most popular players in recent Mets history.

Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing the update.

He also wrote (via X) on May 20: “On behalf of the Amazing Mets Foundation and Northwell Health, we’re proud to donate this gear to the amazing kids of Harlem Little League ⚾️🧡💙”

Reyes’ MLB Career

Reyes spent the first nine years of his career with the Mets.

He made four All-Star Games in that span.

In 2011, Reyes won the batting title with a .337 average.

Reyes then had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies before returning to the Mets for the final three years of his career.

Over 1,877 career games, the 42-year-old batted .283 with 2,138 hits, 145 home runs, 719 RBI’s, 1,180 runs and 517 stolen bases.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 22-28 record in 50 games.

That said, they are 7-3 over their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Mets will open up a series with the Marlins (in Miami).