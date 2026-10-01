Mets Linked to All-Star Pitcher With 2.83 ERA and 107 Strikeouts

New York Mets exec David Stearns will look to revamp his roster this winter. Despite having one of the top payrolls in Major League Baseball, the Queens club embarrassingly missed the playoffs in 2026. Because of this, Stearns is expected to bring in several top free agents ahead of the next campaign. This is, of course, assuming there is an MLB season in 2027.

SNY’s Danny Abriano has pointed out several potential positions for the New York Mets to strengthen in the coming months. Superstar starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is likely the team’s top offseason target. Nevertheless, Stearns also has other areas of concern. Outside of the rotation, the Mets are likely to bring in a new first baseman and an additional reliever.

According to Abriano, the team’s bullpen depth in 2027 looks fairly solid at the moment. However, the New York Mets should be on the search for a high-end late reliever. The SNY reporter has specifically pointed out San Diego Padres star Adrian Morejon. “The Mets should be aiming to find a closer this offseason,” writes Abriano.

“Fortunately for them, the electric Adrian Morejon is set to be on the free agent market. Morejon, who will be entering his age-28 season, has a four-seamer and two-seamer that both averaged near 100 mph in 2026, and graded out in the 90th percentile or better in 10 of 12 key metrics tracked by Baseball Savant.”

New York Mets Would Love to add Adrian Morejon to Their Bullpen

While Morejon was used sparingly in San Diego early in his career, he has established himself as a reliable reliever. In fact, the flamethrower has a collective 2.57 ERA over the last three seasons. During this time, he has also racked up 248 strikeouts in just 223 1/3 total innings. It is safe to say that the New York Mets would love to have a player like this in their bullpen.

Overall, New York’s bullpen had a combined 3.76 ERA this season. This figure was a respectable 10th-best among MLB teams. Nevertheless, Devin Williams was not as effective as the Mets hoped when they signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract to be their closer. The veteran recorded a 4.43 ERA on the campaign and was the only regular New York reliever with a negative WAR.

Morejon is set to finish off a one-year, $3.9 million deal in San Diego once the Padres are finished in the postseason. Due to his recent success, the pitcher will be looking for a significant pay raise. The New York Mets, because of their ability to flex their financial muscles, should be in the mix to land the budding star.

New York’s Contract Stance Does Not Pertain to Relievers

New York Mets fans likely hope their beloved team splashes the cash on starting pitching. This, however, may not be the case. It was previously reported that Stearns and Co. have shown a reluctance to give stars in their rotation lucrative long-term contracts. It remains to be seen if the Mets are willing to bend on the stance to land Skubal.

Either way, this position should not affect New York’s ability to sign Morejon. The recent Williams deal is proof of this. While the Padres star will have plenty of suitors this winter, the Mets are expected to take a hard look at the reliever.