Mets Expected to Replace $175 Million Struggling Star Slugger

The New York Mets will be looking to rebound in 2027 after an extremely disappointing current campaign. Top team exec David Stearns navigated the recent trade deadline by swapping several pending free agents for prospects. The Mets, however, mostly resisted a full-blown rebuild. Despite this, Stearns will have to make some smart signings in the next offseason.

Pitching, both in the rotation and bullpen, will likely be a key point of focus for the Mets. Nevertheless, New York is also expected to address a glaring issue at second base. Stearns previously acquired Marcus Semien (and his $175 million contract) in a deal with the Texas Rangers. The three-time All-Star was expected to be the team’s everyday starter at the position through 2028. This, however, may not be the case.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton is claiming that the New York Mets are likely to target a new second baseman this winter to “push or replace” Semien. “Semien’s season has been rough enough to wonder if he should be handed the everyday job at second base again next spring,” writes Britton.

Despite previously collecting multiple Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards, the veteran has severely underperformed in 2026. In fact, Semien currently has the lowest batting average (.213) and second-lowest OPS (.636) among all qualified MLB players at his position. On top of his struggles at the plate, the veteran also has six errors in the field and a subpar 4.03 range factor per nine innings.

New York Mets may Have to Make Marcus Semien an Expensive Backup

SNY’s Danny Abriano recently pointed out that Semien still has a chance to positively affect his future with the New York Mets. According to the writer, a strong end of the current campaign could influence the team’s decision on the matter. Although a small sample size, Semien has performed better as of late. The infielder has five hits in his last 15 at-bats, including three extra-base hits.

Both the player and the Mets management hope this trend continues. If so, it would be a fairly significant improvement on Semien’s stats throughout the summer. For instance, the second baseman hit just .181 during June and July. He was, however, dealing with a hip flexor strain around this same timeframe.

As Abriano also points out, Semien is still owed $24 million in each of the next two seasons. Because of this, no other team would want to take a chance on him, and he will be on the New York Mets roster in 2027. Whether he will be the club’s everyday starter at second base remains up in the air, though. If a replacement is brought in, the struggling veteran will be a pricey backup player.

New York Will Have Options in the Market

Assuming that the New York Mets opt to add another quality second baseman this winter, they will have some options. At the moment, veterans such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Arraez, and Brandon Lowe are set to be free agents following the current campaign. Stearns, of course, could also target a new player at the position via the trade market.