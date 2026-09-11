New York Mets Make Mark Vientos Decision Hours Before Yankees Game

The New York Mets begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees Friday, September 11 at 7:05 P.M. EST in the Bronx. Tonight’s game will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Carlos Rodón and Nolan McLean will be on the mound for their respective teams.

Ahead of the first pitch, the Mets have made a decision on first baseman Mark Vientos after missing three straight games against the Miami Marlins.

Mark Vientos Back in the Lineup as DH for the New York Mets

On August 31, Mark Vientos returned to the field for the first time since July 9. Following his return, Vientos found himself periodically on the bench, until he was left out of the lineup for three straight games.

Tonight, the 26-year-old is back in the lineup for the New York Mets as DH.

“Mets Game 147 of 162, @ NYY Friday, Sept. 11, 7:05 p.m. ET LHP Carlos Rodón (5-3, 3.09). Lindor SS, Soto LF, Bichette 3B, Vientos DH, Benge RF, Semien 2B, Morel 1B, Ewing CF, Alvarez C – McLean RHP (11-8, 3.06),” Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo shared on X.

Christopher Morel is filling in at first base, while Vientos stays on the offensive side of things.

Mark Vientos Future With Mets Remains Uncertain

Mark Vientos is about to finish back-to-back seasons with the New York Mets. The first baseman had a breakout season in 2024, and has yet to make any positive noise since then.

Per MLB reporter Pat Ragazzo, a rival evaluator believes that the Mets tendering Vientos’ contract in the offseason is a “coin flip.”

“A rival evaluator believes it will be a ‘coin flip’ whether the Mets tender Mark Vientos a contract in the offseason or not, per @ragazzoreport. The evaluator leans towards the Mets keeping Vientos because of his power and upside, and the fact he’s under control through 2029.”

This season with the Mets, Vientos is batting .217/.249/.410 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 78 games.

Vientos is signed to a one-year, $813,750 pre-arbitration contract.

Yankees Lineup vs. Mets

Here’s who will be taking the field for the New York Yankees against the Mets on Friday: