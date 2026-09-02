New York Mets Promote Promising 19-Year-Old Shortstop After Bad Rays Loss

The New York Mets lost the second game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays by a 6-2 final score. It was a tough game for the Mets, but they will now be looking to turn things around in their series finale on Wednesday from here.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their series finale against the Rays, they have made a roster move with one of their promising shortstop prospects.

New York Mets Promote Shortstop Yunior Amparo to Single-A St. Lucie

The Mets have promoted shortstop Yunior Amparo to Single-A St. Lucie from the FCL Mets. The move was confirmed by the MiLB’s official transactions page.

Amparo being promoted to St. Lucie’s roster comes ahead of the Single-A club’s final games of the season. With this, the 19-year-old shortstop will be looking to have a strong finish to the season with the Single-A club.

Looking at Amparo’s Minor League Career So Far With the Mets Organization

Amparo first joined the Mets organization after signing a minor league contract with the National League East club back in August 2024. Since then, he has been working on his development in New York’s system.

With Amparo being only 19 years old, he is very much still in the beginning stages of his minor league career. Due to this, this is going to be his first chance at the Single-A level with St. Lucie.

In 53 career minor league games over two seasons split between the DSL Mets Blue, DSL Mets Orange, and FCL Mets, Amparo has posted four home runs, 17 stolen bases, 18 RBI, and a .307 batting average. With numbers like these, the youngster has shown promise in New York’s minor league system. It will now be interesting to see what he can do with Single-A St. Lucie from here.