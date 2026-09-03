New York Mets Quietly Sign 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Giants Series

The New York Mets just wrapped up a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday with an impressive 10-4 win.

They won two out of three games in the series and will get a day off Thursday before beginning a series against the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, the Mets announced some notable roster moves.

Mets Sign 26-Year-Old Pitcher

The biggest roster move the Mets made was claiming right-handed pitcher Cameron Weston off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated catcher Shawn Ross for assignment.

The Mets announced the moves on social media:

“We have made the following roster moves: RHP Cameron Weston has been claimed off waivers from Baltimore and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. C Shawn Ross was designated for assignment.”

We have made the following roster moves: RHP Cameron Weston has been claimed off waivers from Baltimore and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. C Shawn Ross was designated for assignment. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2026

Weston’s Pro Career

Weston made his MLB debut earlier this year in late May after the Orioles drafted him in 2022.

He’s appeared in just one game for the Orioles this season and pitched a clean inning.

In Triple-A, Weston has struggled to say the least while pitching out of the bullpen. He has appeared in 31 games and owns a 1-4 record with a 7.89 ERA across 51.1 innings, while recording 66 strikeouts and a 1.93 WHIP.

Across his minor league career, Weston has appeared in 105 games and owns an 18-24 record with a 4.37 ERA. He has also recorded 387 strikeouts across 350.0 innings.

Mets Right Now

New York is currently firmly out of the playoff picture, sitting at 63-77 overall, which has the Mets 20.0 games back in the NL East and 10.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

However, they’ve shown a lot more fight since the All-Star break, despite not being able to climb out of the hole they dug themselves. They’ve done it without superstar Juan Soto, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.