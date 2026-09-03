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New York Mets Quietly Sign 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Giants Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 28: Cameron Weston #80 of the Baltimore Orioles makes his Major League debut pitching in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The New York Mets just wrapped up a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday with an impressive 10-4 win.

They won two out of three games in the series and will get a day off Thursday before beginning a series against the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, the Mets announced some notable roster moves.

Mets Sign 26-Year-Old Pitcher

The biggest roster move the Mets made was claiming right-handed pitcher Cameron Weston off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated catcher Shawn Ross for assignment.

The Mets announced the moves on social media:

“We have made the following roster moves: RHP Cameron Weston has been claimed off waivers from Baltimore and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. C Shawn Ross was designated for assignment.”

Weston’s Pro Career

Weston made his MLB debut earlier this year in late May after the Orioles drafted him in 2022.

He’s appeared in just one game for the Orioles this season and pitched a clean inning.

In Triple-A, Weston has struggled to say the least while pitching out of the bullpen. He has appeared in 31 games and owns a 1-4 record with a 7.89 ERA across 51.1 innings, while recording 66 strikeouts and a 1.93 WHIP.

Across his minor league career, Weston has appeared in 105 games and owns an 18-24 record with a 4.37 ERA. He has also recorded 387 strikeouts across 350.0 innings.

Mets Right Now

New York is currently firmly out of the playoff picture, sitting at 63-77 overall, which has the Mets 20.0 games back in the NL East and 10.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

However, they’ve shown a lot more fight since the All-Star break, despite not being able to climb out of the hole they dug themselves. They’ve done it without superstar Juan Soto, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Mets Quietly Sign 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Giants Series

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