New York Mets Reportedly Interested In Veteran Pitcher After Trade

The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a very talented roster.

That said, they failed to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight season.

With the Mets far from playoff contention, they made a lot of trades during the middle of the year.

One of the moves involved sending Brooks Raley to the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “New York Mets traded LHP Brooks Raley to Philadelphia Phillies for OF John Spikerman and RHP Luke Gabrysh.”

New York Mets Reportedly Interested In Veteran Pitcher

Raley is now a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Brooks Raley elected free agency.”

It’s been reported that the Mets have a level of interest in bringing Raley back for the 2027 season.

Chelsea Janes of SNY wrote (on November 11): “Mets have checked in with Brooks Raley, according to a person familiar with the situation. Other teams interested, but makes sense to explore for New York given they need to rebuild and his success there.”

Looking At Raley

Raley was picked in the 6th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago Cubs.

Following a stint in another league, Raley returned to the MLB with the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros in 2020.

Raley also had a stop with the Tampa Bay Rays (before the Mets and Phillies).

Before getting traded to the Phillies, he had spent part of four seasons in New York.

Despite struggling in Philadelphia, Raley finished the 2026 season going 5-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 61 games.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

They had reached the NLCS during the 2024 season (before their two-year playoff drought).