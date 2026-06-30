New York Mets Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

T

he New York Mets fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in their series opener on Monday night.

Now, four games into Andy Green’s tenure as interim manager following the firing of Carlos Mendoza last Friday, the team is 1-3 and 35-50 overall.

Things have not gone as planned by any stretch this season, but that has not stopped the Mets from being aggressive. They made a notable roster move Tuesday morning.

Mets Sign Former Cubs Top Prospect

Just days after being released by the Miami Marlins, the Mets agreed to a minor league deal with five-year outfielder Christopher Morel.

Morel has shown flashes of MLB-level talent since making his debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2022. He hit 16 home runs during his rookie season and followed that with 26 the next year.

However, things took a downturn after the Cubs traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2024 in the blockbuster deal that brought Issac Paredes to Chicago.

He spent roughly a year and a half in Tampa Bay before becoming a free agent and signing with the Marlins this past offseason. Across 68 at-bats with Miami this season, he batted .162 and recorded just 11 hits.

Mets, 1B/OF Christopher Morel reportedly agree to Minor League deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/zlDseajHnz — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Morel Will Report to Triple-A Syracuse

To start his journey in New York, Morel will report to Triple-A Syracuse, where the organization is in need of additional depth.

At the very least, this gives him time to try and find his bat again, which could prove valuable for a Mets team in need of a spark. New York ranks near the bottom of the league in runs scored this season with 340, averaging 4.04 per game, which ranks 26th in MLB.

What’s Ahead for New York

The Mets have two more games against the Blue Jays in Toronto before traveling to Atlanta for a four-game series against the Braves.

After that, they’ll return home to face the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox. They remain firmly in last place in the NL East and sit 10.0 games out of a Wild Card spot.