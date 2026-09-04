New York Mets Star Juan Soto Makes Bold Statement Amid Disappointing Season

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 10-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

New York Mets Star Juan Soto Makes Statement

The Mets have had a tough 2026 season.

That said, All-Star Juan Soto made a bold statement at a media availability on Thursday (h/t SNY Mets).

Reporter: “When you look at the last few weeks of the season here, what are you looking to do as a team?”

Soto: “Finish strong. That’s what we got to do. We’re not finished yet. We’re not done yet. Who knows what can happen? But definitely finish strong and try to carry that into October or the next season.”

Looking At Soto Right Now

Soto is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (and second with the Mets).

Right now, the five-time All-Star is batting .281 with 87 hits, 23 home runs, 55 RBIs, 49 runs and seven stolen bases in 89 games.

Despite his strong play, Soto and the Mets are on track to miss the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Before the Mets, Soto had stops with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

He helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series title.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

As for the Mets, they are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 63-77 record in 140 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-39 in 71 games at home).

Following their series with the Giants, the Mets will head on the road to visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Florida.