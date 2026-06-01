New York Mets Star Makes Honest Juan Soto Statement

On Monday, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets won Sunday’s game by a score of 10-1.

Juan Soto finished with two hits (including a grand slam).

Mets Star Makes Honest Juan Soto Statement

After the game, Carson Benge was asked about Soto (via SNY Mets).

Benge: “I can’t even describe it. He’s so special… Watching him day-in and day-out take all these quality at-bats, it’s truly special.”

Looking At Soto

Soto is in his second season with the Mets.

He is currently batting .305 with 47 hits, 13 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 27 runs and five stolen bases in 42 games.

The 2019 World Series Champion has also had stints with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Juan Soto hit his 257th career HR, passing Bob Allison, Larry Parrish and Vada Pinson and moved into a tie with Ian Kinsler for 240th on the All Time HR list.”

Looking At Benge

Benge was the 19th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The 23-year-old is in the middle of his rookie year.

Right now, he is batting .253 with 50 hits, four home runs, 21 RBI’s, 28 runs and nine stolen bases in 56 games.

On Sunday, Benge had one home run and one walk.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are currently 26-33 in 59 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 11-18 in 29 games on the road).

Following three games with the Mariners, the Mets will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday in California.