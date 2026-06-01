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New York Mets Star Makes Honest Juan Soto Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on after hitting a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during their game at Citi Field on August 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets won Sunday’s game by a score of 10-1.

Juan Soto finished with two hits (including a grand slam).

Mets Star Makes Honest Juan Soto Statement

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets follows through on his sixth inning grand slam home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on May 31, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, Carson Benge was asked about Soto (via SNY Mets).

Benge: “I can’t even describe it. He’s so special… Watching him day-in and day-out take all these quality at-bats, it’s truly special.”

Looking At Soto

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 22, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Soto is in his second season with the Mets.

He is currently batting .305 with 47 hits, 13 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 27 runs and five stolen bases in 42 games.

The 2019 World Series Champion has also had stints with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Juan Soto hit his 257th career HR, passing Bob Allison, Larry Parrish and Vada Pinson and moved into a tie with Ian Kinsler for 240th on the All Time HR list.”

Looking At Benge

GettyCarson Benge #3 of the New York Mets reacts at home plate after his first inning home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on May 31, 2026 in New York City.

Benge was the 19th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The 23-year-old is in the middle of his rookie year.

Right now, he is batting .253 with 50 hits, four home runs, 21 RBI’s, 28 runs and nine stolen bases in 56 games.

On Sunday, Benge had one home run and one walk.

Looking At The Mets

GettyCarson Benge #3 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Juan Soto #22 after making a catch to end the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 4, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Mets are currently 26-33 in 59 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 11-18 in 29 games on the road).

Following three games with the Mariners, the Mets will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday in California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Star Makes Honest Juan Soto Statement

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