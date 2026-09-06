New York Mets Suddenly Demote 30-Year-Old Fan-Favorite During Giants Series

The New York Mets are pretty much out of the National League Wild Card race.

They’re coming off a 9-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants and will wrap up their series with them on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, however, the Mets made some notable roster moves, including one involving a fan favorite.

Mets Demote Jefry Yan

Called up on Aug. 4, left-handed journeyman reliever Jefry Yan, who is now 30 years old, has taken quite the journey to reach the majors. The Mets have now demoted him to Triple-A Syracuse following Saturday’s game.

Yan spent the last month with New York and quickly drew attention for his charismatic demeanor and celebrations on the mound. His personality helped him become a fan favorite almost immediately after making his MLB debut.

Yan’s path to the majors made his arrival even more notable. He spent four years away from professional baseball after suffering an elbow injury before working his way back and eventually reaching New York.

In a corresponding move, the organization has called up right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/oinFoDaskg — New York Mets (@Mets) September 6, 2026

Mets Fans React on Social Media

New York fans reacted on social media to the news of Yan being sent back down to the minors.

“Great story, it was enjoyable for the most part, but this should be the end of said story,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Goodbye goat.”

Another person wrote, “Goodbye Jefry Yan.”

“The end of an era,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “And just like that, The Yan Show is over.”

Yan’s MLB Stats

While Yan grew on plenty of people during his time with the Mets, he simply didn’t do enough to remain in the big leagues.

He appeared in 13 games and pitched 12.2 innings, going 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 17 strikeouts. He also walked 11 batters.