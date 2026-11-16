New York Mets Quietly Trade 23-Year-Old Pitcher to Rangers

Major League Baseball’s hot stove season is finally here, and dominoes are starting to fall across the league.

It’s been a slow-developing market in some aspects, but teams like the New York Mets (as they usually are) are expected to make a few big splashes before the looming MLB lockout (in December).

However, just because the Mets haven’t signed the Tarik Skubals of the world doesn’t mean they haven’t made semi-meaningful transactions.

In fact, over the weekend, the Mets quietly completed a trade with the Texas Rangers.

New York Mets Complete Trade with Rangers

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the New York Mets traded away 23-year-old pitcher Juan Arnaud to the Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on 11/14):

“New York Mets traded RHP Juan Arnaud to Texas Rangers.”

Arnaud has since been assigned to the Rangers’ Single-A affiliate, the Hub City Spartanburgers.

The transactions log at MLB.com doesn’t indicate what the Mets received in return from the trade, but one could assume it’s either a low-level minor leaguer or cash of some sort.

Juan Arnaud is a 23 y/o arm who has spent parts of five seasons within the New York Mets’ organization. He has boasted an ERA of 3.90 over 191.1 IP. In 2026, Arnaud was fairly effective, posting an ERA of 2.79 over 51+ innings.

The furthest he had advanced in the organization is High-A Brooklyn.

Latest Rumors Surrounding the New York Mets

Now that the MLB GM meetings have passed, New York Mets fans should have a clearer understanding of what moves the organization might make over the next few weeks.

Tarik Skubal remains priority number one, and while the Mets are considered the ‘favorite’ to land him, plenty of suitors still have his services.

Another name to keep an eye on is first baseman Ty France, who the Mets have reported interest in.

Aside from that, the Mets could also target a bullpen arm or two, as they attempt to build the bullpen corps around Devin Williams.