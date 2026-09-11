Mets Not Expected to Hire Hall of Fame Star for Key Reason

The New York Mets are not expected to bring in Albert Pujols as their next manager. David Stearns, the team’s top exec, will be looking to bring in a new coach after the 2026 campaign. New York’s previous manager, Carlos Mendoza, was fired in June after a dismal start to the season. For now, Andy Green is temporarily taking over on an interim basis.

Pujols was linked with the Mets almost immediately after Stearns fired Mendoza. Nevertheless, SNY’s Chelsea Janes has poured cold water on the potential partnership. The reporter was specifically asked on September 11 if there were any updates on the situation with the former Hall of Fame slugger. “I haven’t heard anything new,” replied Janes.

“We’ve heard him say he’s interested (in the New York Mets job)… The day Carlos Mendoza was fired, Albert Pujols was on TV saying he wanted that job. So, I think he wants a managerial job. He’s obviously got a ton of credibility. But the thing that is tricky there, and I think is also tricky with people like Carlos Beltran (and Alex) Cora, is he’s a big personality. It’s not necessarily someone who’s going to come in and say, ‘I’ll fit into your system.’ And that’s an assumption.”

Janes went on to claim that Pujols essentially did not get the San Diego Padres managerial job “because he wasn’t going to have enough control.” The former St. Louis Cardinals superstar had extensive interviews with the Padres brass in 2025. The SNY reporter did eventually admit that they would be “surprised” if the New York Mets did not at least interview Pujols. Nevertheless, the former slugger is not expected to be a good fit in Queens.

New York Mets Star Recently Raved about Albert Pujols

While Pujols is trying to get his first Major League Baseball managerial job, he does have coaching experience. He recently led the star-studded Dominican Republic team at the 2026 World Baseball Classic to a third-place finish. Interestingly enough, New York Mets star outfielder Juan Soto was one of the key figures on that team.

During the tournament, Soto spoke highly of Pujols when asked to describe the coach. “It’s truly incredible having a legend like Albert in the clubhouse, leading every single one of us as our manager,” replied Soto.

“He’s been in our shoes and truly understands how we feel, how the pieces move on the field, every swing we take, every decision we make. He’s right there with us through it all, and that makes it something truly special and beautiful.”

New York has to Make Right Call in Managerial Search

It remains to be seen how much say Soto will have in the New York Mets’ search for a new manager. Stearns, however, will obviously have the final say. Picking the right manager is clearly a major decision for any top exec. Nevertheless, New York’s situation has a little extra tension.

The Mets are enduring another extremely disappointing season. This comes as the club had the highest total payroll in baseball, according to Spotrac. Although team owner Steve Cohen recently backed Stearns, hiring the wrong coach could be the final straw for the exec. New York’s president of baseball operations is signed through 2028, but may be replaced if he does not right the ship quickly.