Mets Urged to Hire Former Cubs Coach to Fill Vacancy

The New York Mets may not be so ready to name Carlos Beltran as their next manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently reported that the Hall of Fame outfielder is the frontrunner to fill the void left by Carlos Mendoza. According to Nightengale, New York prefers to hire Alex Cora for the job. Nevertheless, he is expected to eventually land with the Philadelphia Phillies.

While Beltran has ties to the Mets during his playing days, he does not have any coaching experience. Because of this, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes New York and top exec David Stearns should look elsewhere for their next manager. During a recent appearance on Foul Territory, the insider specifically named David Ross, Brandon Hyde, and Rocco Baldelli as alternatives to Beltran.

Beltran was previously hired by the New York Mets to take over the helm in 2019. He, however, never coached a game due to being involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Despite the issue, Beltran is currently working within the Mets front office as a special assistant to Stearns. A move from the offices at Citi Field to the dugout seems like a smooth transition for the former outfielder.

Rosenthal, however, just does not see the connection. According to the insider, the New York Mets need an experienced manager to take the bull by the horns. As he points out, think Buck Showalter, but not specifically Buck Showalter.

David Ross Could Become Best Coaching Option for the New York Mets

If the New York Mets eventually target one of the aforementioned experienced managers, Ross could make the most sense. The former Chicago Cubs coach improved the North Siders in each of his three full-length seasons in charge. Although he was fired in 2023 as the Cubs targeted Craig Counsell, he was regarded highly in Chicago.

Ross, who is currently working for ESPN, even recently admitted that he would “love” a chance to manage the Mets. The former catcher was also specifically chosen by Joe Maddon as one of the three best leaders he has ever been around. According to the coach, Ross was not afraid to ruffle feathers in the dugout during his playing days. The catcher was certainly a vocal leader inside the Cubs clubhouse.

Besides Ross, Hyde and Baldelli could enter the mix with the New York Mets as well. Hyde most recently managed the Baltimore Orioles, but was sacked after a slow start to the 2025 campaign. He did, however, pick up the 2023 American League Manager of the Year award. Baldelli also collected this award with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. The former slugger was fired after seven seasons at the helm in Minnesota.

New York Has to Make the Right Managerial Decision

It remains to be seen if the New York Mets will target a coach with experience next time around. New York officials clearly seem enamored with Beltran, though. Nevertheless, the Mets cannot afford to make another costly mistake in the near future. Stearns and Co. are already enduring a brutal 2026 season, despite having the highest payroll in Major League Baseball.

New York needs to right the ship as soon as possible, and having an experienced manager take over would make the most sense.