Mets Manager Sends Plea to Nolan McLean, Freddy Peralta: ‘We need those guys’

The New York Mets are struggling with injuries and poor performance in the starting rotation, leading manager Carlos Mendoza to implore his top starters for better production, namely Nolan McLean and Freddy Peralta.

“Nolan, Freddy and Scott, we need those guys because in two spots in the rotation, we are getting creative right now,” Mendoza told reporters, including Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Including Christian Scott in the group might be a bit of wishful thinking by Mendoza, as the young righty missed all of last season with an elbow injury. He’s pitched well in seven starts this season, but the leash has been short. McLean and Peralta, on the other hand, were expected to be the top two starters in the rotation.

“Throughout the league, teams with winning records that are going in the playoffs consistently, they’re getting, forget about five [innings], but they often get a solid six to help you manage a bullpen and give guys a blow,” Mendoza said, relayed by Sherman. “We need our starters to go deeper.”