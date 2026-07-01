MLB Legend Pedro Martinez Blasts Mets Over Lack of Leadership

T

he New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza last Friday after two and a half seasons with the organization.

Andy Green has stepped in as interim manager, and the team has gone 2-3 since he took over, currently sitting at 36-50 overall. That places the Mets dead last in the NL East and 10.0 games back of a Wild Card spot in the National League.

Pedro Martinez Calls Out Mets

Former Mets ace and MLB legend Pedro Martinez took to social media on Tuesday, expressing his frustration with the organization, citing a lack of identity, personality, and leadership as the main issues.

“The Mets lack identity, personality and leadership. It gets me mad,” Martinez posted. “When I was with the Mets, our team was recognized by unity. We didn’t win the World Series, but we were pretty good and played together.”

The Mets lack identity, personality and leadership. It gets me mad. #mlbontbs — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) July 1, 2026

Martinez also called on the players to “show up” and “be accountable.”

“Mets: Everyone is playing their own game,” he added. “They need to be together to be successful. They can all give a little. The talent needs to show up and they need to be accountable.”

Mets: Everyone is playing their own game on their own. They need to be together to be successful. They can all give a little. The talent needs to show up and they need to be accountable. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) July 1, 2026

Despite ripping into the team, Martinez also posted that he believes the Mets still have what it takes, with just under 80 games remaining to turn things around.

“Mets could turn it around this season if they put the right pieces together,” Martinez said.

Steve Cohen Supports David Stearns

Outside of Mendoza, nobody has taken more criticism than president of baseball operations David Stearns.

However, according to owner Steve Cohen on Wednesday, no changes are being made in that department right now, meaning it’s on the current roster to try and turn the tide themselves.

“David is reflective and adaptable,” Cohen said on The Show podcast. “We’ll figure out what changes need to be made, but it won’t be David.”

“Everyone forgets. Does he get any credit for ’24? Does that not count? We almost made it to the World Series, and that was just two years ago,” Cohen added. “So it’s a mixed record, okay? I’m not going to say it’s going great, but it’s too early to really make evaluations.

“And I feel really strongly that if we’re gonna burn and churn, that’s a terrible place to be. And every time you burn and churn, guess what? The next time, nobody wants to come. Is somebody going to put their career in your hands if you’re going to be short-term oriented?”