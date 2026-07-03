3-Year New York Mets Player Released By Current MLB Team

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 17: Starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning during game two of a double header at Coors Field on April 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
They will open up a new series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park in Georgia.
3-Year New York Mets Player Released
GettyJoey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets salutes the fans as he is pulled from the game in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during game one of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Mets player had been released by the Los Angeles Angels organization.
MLB.com wrote: “Salt Lake Bees released LHP Joey Lucchesi.”
Lucchesi appeared in five MLB games for the Angels earlier this season.
He had most recently been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.
GettyJoey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 21, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
In 20 Minor League games, Lucchesi has gone 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA this year.
It will be interesting to see if another team adds him before the end of the 2026 season.
He could be a good addition to a team in need of pitching depth.
Looking At Lucchesi
GettyFans cheer as Joey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets leaves the game in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 13, 2023 in New York City.
Lucchesi was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
In 2019, Lucchesi went 10-10 with a 4.18 ERA in 30 games.
GettyRelief pitcher Joey Lucchesi #57 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 01, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Following the Padres, Lucchesi played three seasons for the Mets.
He went 5-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 22 games in that span.
Last season, Lucchesi was with the San Francisco Giants.
Mets Right Now
GettyInterim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City.
The Mets have had a very tough first half of the 2026 season.
They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 36-51 record in 87 games.
Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 2-8.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, the New York Mets got the day off following a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.They will open up a new series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park in Georgia.3-Year New York Mets Player ReleasedAlso on Thursday, news came out that a former Mets player had been released […]
3-Year New York Mets Player Released By Current MLB Team