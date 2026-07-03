3-Year New York Mets Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Thursday, the New York Mets got the day off following a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They will open up a new series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park in Georgia.

3-Year New York Mets Player Released

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Mets player had been released by the Los Angeles Angels organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Salt Lake Bees released LHP Joey Lucchesi.”

Lucchesi appeared in five MLB games for the Angels earlier this season.

He had most recently been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

In 20 Minor League games, Lucchesi has gone 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA this year.

It will be interesting to see if another team adds him before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good addition to a team in need of pitching depth.

Looking At Lucchesi

Lucchesi was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three years of his career with the San Diego Padres.

In 2019, Lucchesi went 10-10 with a 4.18 ERA in 30 games.

Following the Padres, Lucchesi played three seasons for the Mets.

He went 5-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 22 games in that span.

Last season, Lucchesi was with the San Francisco Giants.

Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very tough first half of the 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 36-51 record in 87 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 2-8.