Polarizing New York Mets Player Owed $14 Million Next Season

On Friday, the New York Mets will open their final series of the 2026 regular season when they visit the Washington Nationals.

The Mets are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Polarizing Mets Player Owed $14 Million

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Kodai Senga is owed $14 million for the 2027 season.

He has struggled this year, going 0-9 with a 7.34 ERA in 31 games (eight starts).

The 33-year-old has most recently been coming out of the bullpen.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Newly converted reliever Kodai Senga told Mets officials he still wants to start, but he understands he doesn’t have much leverage right now. “The team could just tell me, ‘Look at your stats,'” Senga said. “And I don’t have anything to say back to them.””

Looking At Senga

Senga is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Mets).

As a rookie (in 2023), he made the All-Star Game.

Over 83 career games (60 starts), Senga has gone 20-22 with a 3.77 ERA.

Senga will turn 34 in January.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2022): “Right-hander Kodai Senga and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. There were a few last-minute questions about the deal being finalized, but they got worked out and Senga is a Met pending physical.”

Social Media On Senga

Here’s what people have been saying about Senga this year:

Steve Gelbs (August 4): “The Mets will now move Kodai Senga into a leverage role in the bullpen. They want to see how he plays in one inning bursts, attacking using mainly his fastball and forkball.”

@UnderdogMLB (August 10): “Kodai Senga, closer. Senga strikes out two to record his first career save.”

SNY (September 15): “Pete Alonso gets the 300th home run of his career at Citi Field – a game-tying home run off of Kodai Senga.”

Michael Baron (September 20): “Kodai Senga. Sigh. What else is there to do here? #Mets”