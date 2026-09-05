Mets Predicted to Make Surprising Move on $175M Slugger

The New York Mets could make a rather surprising decision on a slugger next season.

New York is in the midst of a very disappointing season, as the Mets are one of the worst teams in the MLB. With that, New York could very well overhaul their roster and make some major moves this offseason.

The Mets enter play on Saturday with a record of 64-77.

New York Mets Will Keep Marcus Semien

The Mets made a bold move to acquire Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers for Brandon Nimmo in a one-for-one swap.

It was a blockbuster trade, as Semien was set to play second base for the Mets and add some power to the lineup. However, the three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner has struggled.

Semien is in the fifth year of his seven-year, $175 million deal, and there have been reports that the Mets will move on from him this offseason. However, Mets insider Chelsea Janes of SNY believes Semien will be back.

“The Mets still owe Semien $26 million for 2027 and $20 million in 2028. I do not expect them to eat that money without first trying to get something out of him in those years — so here’s what I expect: I expect Semien enters spring training with a chance to be the starting second baseman, but I expect prospects like Jefferson Rojas, Mitch Voit, and Emilien Pitre to be in camp with him. I would expect Semien to split time at second, maybe with someone like Baty, until either one of them or one of the young guys seizes the playing time moving forward,” Janes wrote.

“Whenever the Mets decide someone other than Semien should be starting at second base every day, I expect they will move him to a bench role because he has experience all over the infield, has played in big games, and is a sturdy veteran whose work ethic sets a tone. I wouldn’t be stunned if the Mets end up buying out his contract, but I also wouldn’t be stunned to see him finish it out.”

Semien is hitting .216 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs this season.

New York Right Now

The Mets are set to miss the playoffs again as it’s been a disappointing year for New York.

New York had hopes of competing this year after spending a ton of money again. The Mets are coming off a 10-6 win over the San Francisco Giants. Nolan McLean threw a career-high 105 pitches.

“I mean, it’s just kind of knowing what you got,” McLean said. “And the sweeper wasn’t there for me tonight. I tried it a few times and just never really developed a feel for it. And I knew what the pitch count was at when I was going out in the sixth inning. So I kind of told Alvy right before, I said, ‘Let’s just go right after them. If they hit it, they hit it and see where we’re at.’ And sometimes you can find a little bit extra with some adrenaline.”

The Mets are dead last in the NL East.