New York Mets President Makes Honest Pete Alonso Statement

The New York Mets let first baseman Pete Alonso walk in free agency after the 2025 season. He signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles over the winter.

In his first season with Baltimore, Alonso posted 4.9 bWAR with an AL-leading 43 home runs and 113 RBI.

Meanwhile, the Mets had an absolute failure of a season, finishing in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record. Despite having an awful year, the Mets ranked second in payroll at roughly $351.5 million, with only the Dodgers spending more.

On Monday, Stearns was asked about his decision to let Alonso sign with the Orioles.

New York Mets President David Stearns Makes Pete Alonso Statement

“The truth is in this job, I don’t get mulligans,” Stearns said. “I also recognize Pete had a tremendous year and the totality of our first base production wasn’t good enough”

Re-signing Alonso wouldn’t been enough for the Mets to make the playoffs this year, but it certainly would’ve made them a better team.

Looking at Pete Alonso’s Career

The Mets selected Alonso in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

The first baseman made his MLB debut in 2019. He posted 5.4 bWAR and a .260/.358/.583 slash line with an MLB-best 53 home runs and 120 RBI en route to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Throughout his Mets career, Alonso posted 23.1 bWAR and an .857 OPS. He is New York’s all-time home run leader with 264.

With New York, Alonso made five All-Star teams and won a Silver Slugger Award. He is also a two-time Home Run Derby Champion.

The first baseman was at his best during the playoffs. He appeared in three games during the 2022 postseason and 13 in 2024.

Over those 16 postseason games, Alonso slashed a remarkable .278/.429/.574 with five home runs and 11 RBI.