New York Mets Announce Promotion of Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Carlson, 23, signed a minor-league deal with the Mets as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2025.
Carlson recorded a 3.81 ERA over 56 2/3 innings at the High-A level this season.
The young right-hander also made two appearances at the Triple-A level this season, hurling 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
Given how fast Carlson has progressed through the minors, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the right-hander in the majors next season.
New York Mets Right Now
It’s been a disappointing season for the Mets, to say the least. Despite ranking first among all MLB teams in total payroll at roughly $344.45 million, the Mets are in last place in the National League East with a 66-78 record.
New York is already eliminated from winning the NL East. The club is 19 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.
The Mets haven’t been eliminated from the Wild Card race yet. They are currently 10 1/2 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.
New York has won six of its last 10 games. Before the Marlins series, the team won two of three games against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Mets just announced the promotion of a young pitcher during their series against the Miami Marlins.
New York Mets Announce Promotion of Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series