New York Mets Announce Promotion of Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series

The New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Mets won the first game of the series 9-4 on Monday. The second game is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Mets quietly announced the promotion of a young pitcher in the organization.

New York Mets Promote Young Pitcher Amid Marlins Series

The Mets assigned right-hander Parker Carlson to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday, according to MiLB.com.

Carlson, 23, signed a minor-league deal with the Mets as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2025.

Carlson recorded a 3.81 ERA over 56 2/3 innings at the High-A level this season.

The young right-hander also made two appearances at the Triple-A level this season, hurling 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Given how fast Carlson has progressed through the minors, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the right-hander in the majors next season.

New York Mets Right Now

It’s been a disappointing season for the Mets, to say the least. Despite ranking first among all MLB teams in total payroll at roughly $344.45 million, the Mets are in last place in the National League East with a 66-78 record.

New York is already eliminated from winning the NL East. The club is 19 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

The Mets haven’t been eliminated from the Wild Card race yet. They are currently 10 1/2 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

New York has won six of its last 10 games. Before the Marlins series, the team won two of three games against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.