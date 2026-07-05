Mets Quietly Announce Injury Update to $38M Pitcher During Braves Series

The New York Mets could soon get Clay Holmes back from the injured list.

Holmes has been on the IL since May 16 due to a fractured right fibula from a comebacker. Since then, there hasn’t been a ton of updates, but on Saturday, the Mets quietly gave an update on MLB.com during their series against the Atlanta Braves.

“Began playing light catch in June and threw his first bullpen session late in the week of June 29. Should advance to live batting practice around mid-July, then eventually Minor League games,” the article read.

Holmes should begin a rehab assignment in mid-to-late July, which should see him return to the MLB in August if all goes well.

New York signed Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets in December of 2024. However, the third year of the deal is a player option for $12 million, so whether or not he will pick it up is to be seen.

Holmes is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 9 starts this season, as the Mets turned him into a starter after he was a reliever with the Yankees.

Holmes Progressing Well

Mets interim manager Andy Green gave some positive updates on Holmes.

Green believes Holmes is trending in the right direction and is likely ahead of schedule right now.

“Yeah, I think he is, a little bit,” Green said when asked if Holmes is ahead of schedule, “but there’s a lot of steps between now and actually taking the mound in a game. So, we’re excited with how quickly he’s moving along, but still some time.”

The injury was a tough blow for Holmes, who was pitching well but was hit by a 111.1 MPH comebacker from Spencer Jones, which fractured his fibula.

“Yes, definitely we’ll see him this season,” then Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said at the time. “We lost a big, big part of our team. … Not going to lie. Last night was tough. We’ve been hit a lot this year with a lot of superstars, with a lot of key players, but yesterday felt different. It’s a combination of a lot of things, not only the injuries, but what Clay means to this team not only on the field, but off the field: the competitor, the person, the human, what it means to that clubhouse and what it means to the team in their rotation. So that’s why yesterday felt different.”

Holmes is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Nolan McLean Pitching Well for Mets

With Holmes out, Nolan McLean has stepped up to pitch well.

McLean is coming off a dominant outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he pitched six scoreless innings. Ahead of his start against the Braves, McLean said he’s starting to get into the groove.

“I’m just trying to get better every time I go out there — find new things that work or old things that I kind of went away from that I should stick by. It always just goes back to landing off-speed. I think that’s a big key for me. Anytime I can do that, keep guys off my fastball, that’s pretty good,” McLean said.

The Mets are 36-53 and last in the NL East.