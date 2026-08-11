Former Mets Top Prospect and World Series Champion Released by Yankees

Former Mets top prospect Rafael Montero was released on Monday.

Montero’s stint with the Yankees’ organization is over after he was cut by their Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Montero, 35, has not pitched in a Major League game this season after joining the Yankees on a minor-league deal with the Yankees in February.

Montero Was a Top-5 Prospect in Mets’ System

Montero, a 2011 international free agent, was highly touted in the Mets’ organization. The Dominican-born right-hander was ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Mets’ system in 2014 by MLB Pipeline before being promoted later that year. He made his Major League debut on May 14, 2014, allowing three runs over six innings in a 4-0 loss to the Yankees.

Montero showed promise as a rookie, going 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts). While he issued 23 walks in 44.1 innings, he also struck out 42.

Nevertheless, Montero never lived up to his lofty billing as a Met. Once considered a future ace, Montero was released in 2018 after compiling a 6-16 record with a 5.38 ERA over 58 outings (30 starts) with New York.

Montero Contributed to Astros’ World Series Title

After missing all of 2018 following Tommy John surgery, Montero briefly enjoyed a transition to the bullpen. Montero posted a 3.09 ERA and eight saves in 39 relief appearances with the Rangers in 2019-20.

Montero was then traded to the Astros where he pitched in a career-high 71 games in 2022, recording a 2.37 ERA and 14 saves for the World Series champions.

He pitched for three teams last season, turning in a 5.67 ERA over 60.1 innings for the Astros, Braves, and Tigers.

Visa Issues Delayed Montero’s Arrival to Yankees

Montero never really settled in with the Yankees after visa issues delayed his arrival to spring training. He had been working in relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, registering a 5.67 ERA and two saves in 27 innings.

The 11-year MLB veteran is now free to sign with any team.