New York Mets Release 4-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

On Tuesday evening, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Monday.

New York Mets Release 4-Year MLB Player

During their series with the Blue Jays, new came out that the Mets had released Mike Baumann from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 29): “Syracuse Mets released RHP Mike Baumann.”

Baumann did not appear in a game for the Mets.

He had gone 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 Minor League games.

Looking At Baumann

Baumann was picked in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2023, Baumann went 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 MLB games.

Following Baltimore, Baumann also spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants over four total seasons.

He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see if another team adds the 30-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

Over 134 career MLB games, Baumann has gone 15-6 with a 4.95 ERA.

He could be a good addition to an organization in need of pitching depth.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 35-50 record in 75 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games (and are 16-26 in 32 games on the road).