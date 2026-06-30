New York Mets Release 4-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
GettyMike Baumann #53 of the New York Mets pitches during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.
During their series with the Blue Jays, new came out that the Mets had released Mike Baumann from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on June 29): “Syracuse Mets released RHP Mike Baumann.”
Baumann did not appear in a game for the Mets.
He had gone 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 Minor League games.
Looking At Baumann
GettyMike Baumann #55 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
Baumann was picked in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.
It will be interesting to see if another team adds the 30-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.
GettyAdley Rutschman #35 and Mike Baumann #53 of the Baltimore Orioles react at the end of the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Over 134 career MLB games, Baumann has gone 15-6 with a 4.95 ERA.
He could be a good addition to an organization in need of pitching depth.
Mets Right Now
GettyInterim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets (C) looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies alongside bench coach Kai Correa #50 (L) and third base coach Tim Leiper #63 (R) at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City.
The Mets are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 35-50 record in 75 games.
They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games (and are 16-26 in 32 games on the road).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday evening, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Monday.New York Mets Release 4-Year MLB PlayerDuring their series with the Blue Jays, new came out that the Mets had released Mike Baumann from their organization.MLB.com wrote (on June 29): […]
New York Mets Release 4-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series