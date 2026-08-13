New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ahead of Friday’s game, the Mets announced they released a six-year MLB player from their organization.
New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Andy Ibáñez
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Andy Ibanez #77 of the New York Mets during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Mets claimed Ibáñez off waivers from the Athletics in April. New York designated him for assignment on May 12 and then outrighted him to the minors.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Andy Ibanez #77 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly to score Mark Vientos #27, to trail 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels, during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Ibáñez has been on the minor-league IL for much of the season. In three games with the Mets, he went 0-for-6 with two RBI and one strikeout. He went 2-for-17 across 11 games with the Athletics earlier in the year.
In 31 games for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate this year, Ibáñez hit .269/.295/.429 with four home runs, seven doubles and 18 RBI.
Looking at Andy Ibáñez’s Career
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 31: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Athletics throws the ball for an out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ibáñez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2o21. He had a solid rookie season, posting 1.7 bWAR and a .277/.321/.435 slash line with seven home runs, 15 doubles, two triples and 25 RBI.
Ibáñez appeared in just 40 games with Texas in 2022. The Detroit Tigers claimed him off waivers from the Rangers in Nov. 2022.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 10: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the New York Mets in action during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Mets 5-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The infielder had a solid run in Detroit, posting 3.8 bWAR in 304 games from 2023-25. He elected free agency after last season and signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers designated Ibáñez for assignment in Feb., allowing the Athletics to claim him.
New York Mets Right Now
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets reacts with Jared Young #29 after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Mets are in last place in the National League East with a 53-69 record. They are 20 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the division and 11 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks for the third National League Wild Card spot.
New York has won six of its last 10 games. The club just lost two of three games to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series