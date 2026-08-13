New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

The New York Mets are set to begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday night. New York is off on Thursday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Mets announced they released a six-year MLB player from their organization.

New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Andy Ibáñez

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released 2B Andy Ibáñez.”

The Mets claimed Ibáñez off waivers from the Athletics in April. New York designated him for assignment on May 12 and then outrighted him to the minors.

Ibáñez has been on the minor-league IL for much of the season. In three games with the Mets, he went 0-for-6 with two RBI and one strikeout. He went 2-for-17 across 11 games with the Athletics earlier in the year.

In 31 games for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate this year, Ibáñez hit .269/.295/.429 with four home runs, seven doubles and 18 RBI.

Looking at Andy Ibáñez’s Career

Ibáñez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2o21. He had a solid rookie season, posting 1.7 bWAR and a .277/.321/.435 slash line with seven home runs, 15 doubles, two triples and 25 RBI.

Ibáñez appeared in just 40 games with Texas in 2022. The Detroit Tigers claimed him off waivers from the Rangers in Nov. 2022.

The infielder had a solid run in Detroit, posting 3.8 bWAR in 304 games from 2023-25. He elected free agency after last season and signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers designated Ibáñez for assignment in Feb., allowing the Athletics to claim him.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets are in last place in the National League East with a 53-69 record. They are 20 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the division and 11 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks for the third National League Wild Card spot.

New York has won six of its last 10 games. The club just lost two of three games to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.