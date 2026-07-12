Mets Release Recently Acquired 3-Year MLB Veteran During Red Sox Series

The New York Mets have officially released a three-year MLB veteran.

New York claimed outfielder Jared Oliva off waivers from the San Francisco Giants at the end of June and optioned him to Triple-A. However, he never appeared in a game for New York, and the Mets DFA’d him on July 9. On Saturday, he was officially released, according to the transactions log.

Oliva is a three-year MLB veteran who made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 after the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He hit .188 in 6 games, and in 2021, he appeared in 20 games, hitting .175.

After spending the entire 2022 season in Triple-A, Oliva was DFA’d by the Pirates and was ultimately claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the entire 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons in the minors with the Angels, Seattle Mariners, and Milwaukee Brewers before signing with the Giants earlier this season.

Oliva made the Giants’ Opening Day roster, but appeared in just 7 games, hitting .143. The outfielder was placed on the injured list due to a hamate fracture, before eventually being DFA’d and claimed off waivers by the Mets.

Despite New York claiming Oliva off waivers, he never appeared in an MLB game for the team and was released. He also appeared in just 4 games in the Mets system.

Peralta Struggles as Mets’ Losing Continues

New York has lost back-to-back games and will look to avoid being swept by the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

On Saturday, Freddy Peralta was calling his own pitches, and he struggled as he walked five batters, including two to lead off innings, while allowing two runs in a 4-0 loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field.

“So far, I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do,” Peralta said postgame. “I’m working on it. It’s crazy because at the end of the day, everything can change — talking about myself, about my season. I’m just focused on that, and I know that I trust in myself. I know that I control that.”

Peralta said his command was an issue on Saturday, and he has to get better ASAP.

“It’s a terrible, terrible feeling coming out before the fifth inning,” Peralta said. “I’ve been struggling, and I’m just working on it, trying to navigate through this. It’s been difficult, but not impossible for me. I never lose the hope. Just keep working — that’s what I keep telling myself. And at some point, I’m going to navigate through it.”

The Mets are now 40-56 and dead last in the NL East.

New York Take College Pitcher in 1st Round

The 2026 MLB Draft is underway, and New York selected Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Carson Wiggins with the 27th overall pick.

Wiggins is recovering from Tommy John surgery, so there is some risk, but New York feels like he’s worth it.

“We’re really excited about the repertoire he’s working with,” vice president of amateur scouting Kris Gross said. “We think he’s going to be a really damn good pitcher. Frontline upside. That was a real attraction with Carson.”

The Mets also selected University of Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins 92nd overall, as he was ranked 29th according to MLB Pipeline.

“Very surprised,” Mets director of amateur scouting Drew Toussaint said when asked about Robbins still being available in the back half of the third round. “It was a guy that we scouted heavily, just attacking the SEC play. A bat that we liked. Really excited when we got to 92 and he was still on the board.”

New York then took left-hander Shane Sdao out of Texas A&M with their final pick on Day 1.