New York Mets Release MLB Legend’s Grandson During Braves Series

On Sunday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.

They have dropped each of the first two games, most recently losing by a score of 14-3 on Saturday.

New York Mets Release MLB Legend’s Grandson

During their series with the Braves, news came out that the Mets had released Grae Kessinger from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released 3B Grae Kessinger.”

He did not appear in a game for the Mets.

The 28-year-old had been batting .242 with eight hits, one home run and 12 RBIs in 17 Triple-A games for their affiliate.

Looking At Kessinger

Kessinger had been in the middle of his first season with the Mets’ organization.

He signed a Minor League deal with the franchise over the offseason.

Mike Puma of The New York Post wrote (on January 27): “Mets have reached agreement with infielder Grae Kessinger on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. Kessinger is the grandson of former longtime Cubs infielder Don Kessinger.”

Kessinger was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Houston Astros).

Over 48 career MLB games, Kessinger is batting .131 with eight hits, one home run, one RBI and seven runs.

Looking At Kessinger’s Grandfather

Kessinger’s grandfather (Don) played 16 MLB seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is most known for his 12-year run with the Cubs where he made six MLB All-Star Games (and two Gold Glove Awards).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets come into Sunday as the last-place team in the National League East with a 36-53 record in 89 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 17-29 in 46 games on the road).