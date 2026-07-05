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New York Mets Release MLB Legend’s Grandson During Braves Series

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OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Grae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 21, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.

They have dropped each of the first two games, most recently losing by a score of 14-3 on Saturday.

New York Mets Release MLB Legend’s Grandson

GettyGrae Kessinger #79 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during the New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 19, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

During their series with the Braves, news came out that the Mets had released Grae Kessinger from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released 3B Grae Kessinger.”

He did not appear in a game for the Mets.

The 28-year-old had been batting .242 with eight hits, one home run and 12 RBIs in 17 Triple-A games for their affiliate.

Looking At Kessinger

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros in action against the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park on September 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kessinger had been in the middle of his first season with the Mets’ organization.

He signed a Minor League deal with the franchise over the offseason.

Mike Puma of The New York Post wrote (on January 27): “Mets have reached agreement with infielder Grae Kessinger on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. Kessinger is the grandson of former longtime Cubs infielder Don Kessinger.”

GettyGrae Kessinger #16 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Kessinger was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Houston Astros).

Over 48 career MLB games, Kessinger is batting .131 with eight hits, one home run, one RBI and seven runs.

Looking At Kessinger’s Grandfather

Kessinger’s grandfather (Don) played 16 MLB seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is most known for his 12-year run with the Cubs where he made six MLB All-Star Games (and two Gold Glove Awards).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyInterim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets come into Sunday as the last-place team in the National League East with a 36-53 record in 89 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 17-29 in 46 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Release MLB Legend’s Grandson During Braves Series

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