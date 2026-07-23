On Thursday, the New York Mets will be off following a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.
They most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon.
New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB
Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Mets had released Yonny Hernández from their organization.
MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released SS Yonny Hernández.”
Hernández did not play in an MLB game for the Mets.
He was with their Triple-A affiliate.
The 28-year-old had been batting .305 with 69 hits, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 31 runs and 11 stolen bases in 74 games.
He could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth at the Triple-A level.
It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him before the end of the 2026 season.
Looking At Hernández’s MLB Career
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New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Series