New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Series

On Thursday, the New York Mets will be off following a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Mets had released Yonny Hernández from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released SS Yonny Hernández.”

Hernández did not play in an MLB game for the Mets.

He was with their Triple-A affiliate.

The 28-year-old had been batting .305 with 69 hits, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 31 runs and 11 stolen bases in 74 games.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Hernández’s MLB Career