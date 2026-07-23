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New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Series

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DENVER, CO - JUNE 28: Yonny Hernandez #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two RBI single with first base coach Clayton McCullough #86 in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Mets will be off following a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB

GettyYonny Hernandez #65 of the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 06, 2021 in Anaheim, California.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Mets had released Yonny Hernández from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released SS Yonny Hernández.”

Hernández did not play in an MLB game for the Mets.

He was with their Triple-A affiliate.

GettyYonny Hernandez #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Houston Astros during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 28-year-old had been batting .305 with 69 hits, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 31 runs and 11 stolen bases in 74 games.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Hernández’s MLB Career

GettyYonny Hernandez #65 of the Texas Rangers bats in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 11, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Release Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Series

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