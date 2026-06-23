Mets Reveal Return Date for Injured Starting Pitcher Before Cubs Series

The New York Mets just revealed when injured right-hander Christian Scott will return to the rotation. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Scott will return over the weekend when the Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scott had been one of the Mets’ bright spots in the rotation. In 10 starts, he owns a 3.10 ERA. He also carries a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. He’s kept those walks from scoring, thanks to a 82.7% strand rate.

A hip injury put the right-hander on the 15-day injured list, with a backdate of June 12. That likely means his return will come on June 27, when the 15 days are up. He threw a simulated game on June 22.

“That’s the plan, I think he’s first eligible on Saturday,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told SNY. “But the expectation is he’ll make his next start with us.”

Scott will likely throw a side session before his next start in the coming days. Assuming that goes well, the Mets’ rotation could be the healthiest it’s been since late April.

Making Sense of the Mets Rotation Situation

It’s been a tough year for the Mets’ rotation. The struggles of the unit have played a key role in why the club is stuck in last place in the National League East.

Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean have remained in the rotation all year, but the other three spots have been a carousel. McLean is the only Mets starter who has met or exceeded expectations. Injuries and poor performances have left the club desperate for solutions.

It hasn’t helped that injuries have sidelined two of their Opening Day starters for much of the year. Kodai Senga missed six weeks with lumbar spine inflammation and Clay Holmes is out until August with a fractured fibula.

In addition to the injuries, there have been numerous poor performances. Left-hander David Peterson has fallen out of favor. The 2025 All-Star owns a 6.09 ERA over 68 innings.

The Mets have tried just about every tactic, including an opener, to help Peterson. However, his struggles could result in a more consequential move. Whether that’s a permanent demotion to the bullpen as strictly a long reliever, or the club cuts ties.

Peralta’s performance also draws scrutiny, as he hasn’t performed to the level of an ace. Only four of his 16 starts are quality starts, with the 25% being the lowest since an injury-shortened 2022 season. He’ll likely get traded at the deadline.

Christian Scott News Puts Pressure on David Peterson

When Christian Scott comes off the injured list, the Mets will have to decide who gets bumped from the rotation. The club will go one more turn through its current starting rotation before the right-hander pitches again.

That could place a lot of scrutiny on David Peterson’s next appearance against the Phillies on June 26. While he possesses solid peripherals (3.85 FIP and 4.04 xFIP), the Mets have struggled to win when his spot comes up. New York is 6-10 in its appearances.

The question is how the Mets will go through that game. They’ve used an opener ahead of him multiple times with little success. An opener doesn’t really make a lot of sense, as the Phillies’ top hitters are left-handed. The club has used a right-handed opener ahead of Peterson.

Should Peterson struggle again against the Phillies, it could spell the end of the left-hander’s tenure with the Mets.