New York Mets Suddenly Predicted to Trade 25-Year-Old in Risky Move

The New York Mets had a nightmare 2026 season after entering the campaign with high expectations.

The Mets finished the season last in the NL East with a 74-88 record and missed the playoffs. Now, big changes to their roster are almost certainly on the way,

Due to this, one of their young players is already creating chatter in the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate.

Ronny Mauricio Predicted to Be Traded by the New York Mets This Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Mike Phillips predicted that the Mets will trade Ronny Mauricio this offseason.

“The idea of Mauricio being a core Met was a nice one, but the ship has sailed. Expect Stearns to try to recoup some value from Mauricio instead of risking him getting claimed on waivers for nothing,” Phillips wrote.

With Mauricio appearing to be blocked from New York’s roster, it’s understandable that he has been named a trade candidate. Yet, with Mauricio being 25 years old and having good upside, trading him would come with risk for New York. The potential of him breaking out with a new team is certainly there. If he did, trading him could become a real mistake for New York.

Looking at Mauricio

Mauricio appeared in 20 games this season for the Mets. He posted four home runs, eight RBI, and a .220 batting average during them. This was after he had six home runs, 10 RBI, and a .226 batting average in 61 games for the Mets in 2025.

Mauricio spent most of this season in the minors. In 71 games with Triple-A Syracuse, he posted 18 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .261 batting average. He also hit at least 23 home runs in three previous minor league seasons, with 26 being his career high.

When looking at the numbers Mauricio has put together in the minors, it is clear that he has decent potential. Thus, the Mets need to think very carefully before potentially trading him. It would not hurt for New York to give him another chance next season, but time will tell what happens on that front.