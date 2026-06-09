New York Mets Announce Roster Decision Before Cardinals Series

On Tuesday evening, the New York Mets will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres (in California).

New York Mets Announce Roster Decision

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Mets announced that they had sent Hayden Senger back to Triple-A.

Via FantasyPros: “Hayden Senger optioned to Triple-A”

Senger is currently batting .133 with two hits, one home run, two RBI’s and two runs in seven games this season.

He is in his second year with the Mets after appearing in 33 games as a rookie.

While Senger doesn’t put up big numbers, he is a solid catcher to have in their organization for depth.

The 29-year-old was picked in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft (by the Mets).

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into their series with the Cardinals as the last-place team in the National League East with a 29-36 record in 65 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 15-15 in 30 games at home).

Following three games with the Cardinals, the Mets will host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Mets 6/9 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH F. Alvarez C F. Peralta SP”

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 35-28 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 16-12 in 28 games on the road).

After their three games in New York, the Cardinals will visit the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.