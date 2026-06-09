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New York Mets Announce Roster Decision Before Cardinals Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Mets will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres (in California).

New York Mets Announce Roster Decision

GettyHayden Senger #6 (R) of the New York Mets celebrates his seventh inning home run against the Miami Marlins with his teammates in the dugout at Citi Field on May 30, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Mets announced that they had sent Hayden Senger back to Triple-A.

Via FantasyPros: “Hayden Senger optioned to Triple-A”

Senger is currently batting .133 with two hits, one home run, two RBI’s and two runs in seven games this season.

He is in his second year with the Mets after appearing in 33 games as a rookie.

GettyHayden Senger #6 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice bunt scoring Marcus Semien #10 against the Detroit Tigers during their game at Citi Field on May 14, 2026 in New York City.

While Senger doesn’t put up big numbers, he is a solid catcher to have in their organization for depth.

The 29-year-old was picked in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft (by the Mets).

Mets Right Now

GettyMJ Melendez #1 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on June 07, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Mets come into their series with the Cardinals as the last-place team in the National League East with a 29-36 record in 65 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 15-15 in 30 games at home).

Following three games with the Cardinals, the Mets will host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Mets 6/9 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH F. Alvarez C F. Peralta SP”

Cardinals Right Now

GettyJordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on June 6, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Cardinals come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 35-28 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 16-12 in 28 games on the road).

After their three games in New York, the Cardinals will visit the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Roster Decision Before Cardinals Series

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