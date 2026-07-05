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New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 2-Year MLB Player Before Braves Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Mets are coming off a 14-3 loss on Saturday.

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 2-Year Player

GettyGuillermo Zuniga #49 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported the news that the Mets are calling up Guillermo Zuñiga.

Romero wrote: “The New York Mets have called up Colombian right-handed pitcher Guillermo Zuñiga, per sources. Zuñiga, 27, returns to MLB after two brief stints in 2023 and 2024.”

Looking At Zuñiga

GettyGuillermo Zuniga #49 of the Los Angeles Angels shakes hands with Matt Thaiss #21 after the final out of the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 26, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Zuñiga spent the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

After appearing in two games for St. Louis, the 27-year-old joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.

Over 17 career games, Zuñiga has gone 0-0 with a 5.03 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

GettyGuillermo Zuniga #60 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 23, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Will Sammon: “The Mets are promoting reliever Guillermo Zuñiga from Triple A, league sources said. The right-hander last appeared in the major leagues in 2024. The Mets had signed him to a minors deal in May. @francysromeroFR on news.”

@jrwamsey: “Zuñiga owns a 3.29 ERA with 18 K’s in 13.2 innings this year between Binghamton and Syracuse.”

@YokoYui_oshides: “Angels legend”

@thebs19: “Once again the Mets do the stupid 40 man thing with a better pitcher leaving him unable to be recalled and they end up needing an arm anyway. Look at Yan! Or Lavendar.”

Mets Right Now

GettyAndy Green #70 of the New York Mets high fives Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets celebrates after Vientos’ two run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Mets have had a very challenging first half of the 2026 season.

They are 36-53 in 89 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 2-8 (and they are 17-29 in 46 games on the road).

Following Saturday, they will have one more game in Atlanta.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 2-Year MLB Player Before Braves Game

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