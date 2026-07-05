New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 2-Year MLB Player Before Braves Game

On Sunday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Mets are coming off a 14-3 loss on Saturday.

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 2-Year Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported the news that the Mets are calling up Guillermo Zuñiga.

Romero wrote: “The New York Mets have called up Colombian right-handed pitcher Guillermo Zuñiga, per sources. Zuñiga, 27, returns to MLB after two brief stints in 2023 and 2024.”

Looking At Zuñiga

Zuñiga spent the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

After appearing in two games for St. Louis, the 27-year-old joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.

Over 17 career games, Zuñiga has gone 0-0 with a 5.03 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Will Sammon: “The Mets are promoting reliever Guillermo Zuñiga from Triple A, league sources said. The right-hander last appeared in the major leagues in 2024. The Mets had signed him to a minors deal in May. @francysromeroFR on news.”

@jrwamsey: “Zuñiga owns a 3.29 ERA with 18 K’s in 13.2 innings this year between Binghamton and Syracuse.”

@YokoYui_oshides: “Angels legend”

@thebs19: “Once again the Mets do the stupid 40 man thing with a better pitcher leaving him unable to be recalled and they end up needing an arm anyway. Look at Yan! Or Lavendar.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very challenging first half of the 2026 season.

They are 36-53 in 89 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 2-8 (and they are 17-29 in 46 games on the road).

Following Saturday, they will have one more game in Atlanta.