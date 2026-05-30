New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 9-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 9-7 win on Friday.

MJ Melendez led the team with one home run and three RBI’s.

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 9-Year Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Mets made a roster decision on Cionel Pérez.

Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote: “The Mets selected lefty Cionel Pérez and designated Anderson Severino for assignment.”

Pérez has gone 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in six games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Pérez’s MLB Background

Pérez spent the first three seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

He then had a quick stint with the Cincinnati Reds before a four-year run with the Baltimore Orioles.

Earlier this season, Pérez was on the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old has nine seasons of MLB experience.

He has gone 17-9 with a 4.34 ERA in 273 career games.

Pérez signed with the Mets on a Minor League deal earlier this month.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news on Saturday:

@alexortiz_5: “Let’s look at the numbers of both southpaws in Triple-A: Perez: 0-1, 2.57ERA, 6G, 7IP, 5H, 2ER, 5BB, 10K. Severino: 2-0, 1.31ERA, 18G, 5SV, 20.2IP, 11H, 4ER, 11BB, 20K. Make it make sense….”

@SemienIsKing: “DFAing Severino is wild to me”

@HagenSnellBB: “For people wondering why Pérez: All available arms on the 40-man aren’t fresh enough or cannot be recalled unless there was an injury Ryan Lambert isn’t MLB ready so pointless to waste a 40-man spot & call him up for 2 weeks Pérez will get a cup of coffee in the Kimbrel role”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 24-33 record in 57 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 13-15 in 28 games at home).