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New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 9-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Game

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 03: Cionel Perez #43 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on April 03, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati Reds won 9-6. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 9-7 win on Friday.

MJ Melendez led the team with one home run and three RBI’s.

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 9-Year Player

GettyCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets walks off the mound after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Mets made a roster decision on Cionel Pérez.

Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote: “The Mets selected lefty Cionel Pérez and designated Anderson Severino for assignment.”

Pérez has gone 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in six games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Pérez’s MLB Background

GettyCionel Perez #51 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out Keon Broxton #9 of the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park on June 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Pérez spent the first three seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

He then had a quick stint with the Cincinnati Reds before a four-year run with the Baltimore Orioles.

Earlier this season, Pérez was on the Washington Nationals.

GettyCionel Pérez #51 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park on May 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The 30-year-old has nine seasons of MLB experience.

He has gone 17-9 with a 4.34 ERA in 273 career games.

Pérez signed with the Mets on a Minor League deal earlier this month.

Social Media Reacts

GettyCionel Pérez #58 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 14, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news on Saturday:

@alexortiz_5: “Let’s look at the numbers of both southpaws in Triple-A: Perez: 0-1, 2.57ERA, 6G, 7IP, 5H, 2ER, 5BB, 10K. Severino: 2-0, 1.31ERA, 18G, 5SV, 20.2IP, 11H, 4ER, 11BB, 20K. Make it make sense….”

@SemienIsKing: “DFAing Severino is wild to me”

@HagenSnellBB: “For people wondering why Pérez: All available arms on the 40-man aren’t fresh enough or cannot be recalled unless there was an injury Ryan Lambert isn’t MLB ready so pointless to waste a 40-man spot & call him up for 2 weeks Pérez will get a cup of coffee in the Kimbrel role”

Mets Right Now

GettyMJ Melendez #1 of the New York Mets celebrates his tenth inning game winning two run home run against the Miami Marlins with his teammates at Citi Field on May 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 24-33 record in 57 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 13-15 in 28 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 9-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Game

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