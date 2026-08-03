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TRADE: New York Mets Send Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor To Chicago Cubs In Major Deal

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New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 09: Starting pitcher Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are trading right-handed starting pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs for infield prospect Jefferson Rojas, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman wrote on X: “Holmes and Taylor to Cubs from Mets for Rojas pending medicals”

TRADE: New York Mets Trade Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor to Chicago Cubs For Top Prospect

Minnesota Twins v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Holmes, 33, is in the second season of a three-year, $38 million contract. He has a $12 million player option for 2027.

Holmes is currently on a rehab assignment. He suffered a fractured right fibula in mid-May.

New York Mets RHP Clay Holmes

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

In 52 2/3 innings across nine starts for the Mets this season, Holmes has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 2.39 ERA with 45 strikeouts.

The Cubs also acquired starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Braxton Garrett in the past couple of days.

Taylor, an outfielder, is being paid $3.8 million this year. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Miami Marlins v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 01: Tyrone Taylor #28 of the New York Mets celebrates his second inning two run home run against the Miami Marlins in the dugout with his teammates at Citi Field on August 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Taylor, 32, has slashed .241/.290/.503 with 10 home runs, eight doubles and 28 RBI in 159 plate appearances across 67 games this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: New York Mets Send Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor To Chicago Cubs In Major Deal

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