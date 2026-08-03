The New York Mets are trading right-handed starting pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs for infield prospect Jefferson Rojas, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
Heyman wrote on X: “Holmes and Taylor to Cubs from Mets for Rojas pending medicals”
TRADE: New York Mets Trade Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor to Chicago Cubs For Top Prospect
Holmes, 33, is in the second season of a three-year, $38 million contract. He has a $12 million player option for 2027.
Holmes is currently on a rehab assignment. He suffered a fractured right fibula in mid-May.
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TRADE: New York Mets Send Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor To Chicago Cubs In Major Deal