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New York Mets Sign 11-Year MLB Veteran All-Star During Braves Series

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New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Mets won the first game 4-0 on Monday. The Braves won the second game 4-0 on Tuesday. The finale is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

During the series with the Braves, the Mets announced they have signed an 11-year MLB veteran with a World Series ring to a minor-league deal.

New York Mets Sign 11-Year MLB Veteran All-Star Chris Devenski

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game Five

GettyHOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 29: Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Chris Devenski assigned to Syracuse Mets.”

Devenski was named an All-Star and won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. He has 11 years of MLB experience.

This isn’t Devenski’s first stint with the Mets organization, as the right-hander made 13 appearances for the club last season.

Looking at Chris Devenski’s MLB Career

Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: Chris Devenski #49 of the New York Mets pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on July 19, 2025 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Devenski, 35, had his best season in the majors as a rookie in 2016, posting a 2.16 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 108 1/3 innings with the Houston Astros.

The next year, he represented the Astros in the All-Star Game, posted a 2.68 ERA over 80 2/3 innings and won the World Series.

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Chris Devenski #48 of the Tampa Bay Rays walks back to the dugout at the middle of the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Devenski posted ERAs north of 4.00 in his following two seasons. He recorded a 14.73 ERA with the Astros in 2020 before leaving the organization to sign a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Devenski made just 13 appearances with Arizona in 2021. Since then, he has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Chris Devenski #49 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 11, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He posted a 7.71 ERA over 2 1/3 innings with Pittsburgh this season. The Pirates selected his contract from the minors on April 29 and placed him on the IL on May 7.

Devenski had been on the IL until roughly a week ago. Upon reinstating him, the Pirates put him through waivers and then outrighted him to Triple-A. He rejected the assignment, allowing the Mets to bring him back on a minor-league deal.

New York Mets Right Now

New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run RBI double in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 9, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Mets have won six of their last 10 games.

New York has had a disappointing season overall, as the club is in last place in the National League East with a 53-68 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Sign 11-Year MLB Veteran All-Star During Braves Series

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