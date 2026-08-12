New York Mets Sign 11-Year MLB Veteran All-Star During Braves Series

The New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Mets won the first game 4-0 on Monday. The Braves won the second game 4-0 on Tuesday. The finale is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

During the series with the Braves, the Mets announced they have signed an 11-year MLB veteran with a World Series ring to a minor-league deal.

New York Mets Sign 11-Year MLB Veteran All-Star Chris Devenski

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Chris Devenski assigned to Syracuse Mets.”

Devenski was named an All-Star and won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. He has 11 years of MLB experience.

This isn’t Devenski’s first stint with the Mets organization, as the right-hander made 13 appearances for the club last season.

Looking at Chris Devenski’s MLB Career

Devenski, 35, had his best season in the majors as a rookie in 2016, posting a 2.16 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 108 1/3 innings with the Houston Astros.

The next year, he represented the Astros in the All-Star Game, posted a 2.68 ERA over 80 2/3 innings and won the World Series.

Unfortunately, Devenski posted ERAs north of 4.00 in his following two seasons. He recorded a 14.73 ERA with the Astros in 2020 before leaving the organization to sign a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Devenski made just 13 appearances with Arizona in 2021. Since then, he has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He posted a 7.71 ERA over 2 1/3 innings with Pittsburgh this season. The Pirates selected his contract from the minors on April 29 and placed him on the IL on May 7.

Devenski had been on the IL until roughly a week ago. Upon reinstating him, the Pirates put him through waivers and then outrighted him to Triple-A. He rejected the assignment, allowing the Mets to bring him back on a minor-league deal.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets have won six of their last 10 games.

New York has had a disappointing season overall, as the club is in last place in the National League East with a 53-68 record.